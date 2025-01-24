Scour: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Blades“

Scour freuen sich, ihre neueste Single Blades und das dazugehörige Video zu veröffentlichen. Der Track ist Teil des neuen Albums Gold, das am 21. Februar über Housecore Records in Nordamerika und Nuclear Blast in Europa erscheinen wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Blades hier an:

Stream/Kauf des Tracks: hier

Pre-Order: hier

Das Video zu Blades, das von Malcolm Pugh gedreht wurde, enthält Aufnahmen von Anselmos jährlichem Housecore Home Haunt 2024 sowie von Scours jüngster Live-Show in der Southport Music Hall in New Orleans.

Engemann führt weiter aus: „Scour comes in hot with our second offering from the Gold LP, Blades — a fierce, ripping, ‘unholy grilling of spirits!’ From the very beginning of the Gold writing sessions, Blades stood out with its unrelenting, grinding riffage — a natural choice for track two, keeping the album’s blistering energy alive.“

„The accompanying music video amplifies the intensity, filmed at none other than Philip Anselmo’s private home Haunt. Shot during the Halloween season, the grotesque and gothic atmosphere provided the perfect backdrop for this ‘tower of gore.’ The video is topped off with spliced footage from our recent live show at the Southport Hall in New Orleans. Filmed and directed by the talented Malcolm Pugh, Blades is a blood-soaked anthem that demands to be blasted at maximum volume“

