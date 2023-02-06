Suffocation: kündigen „The Warmth Within The Dark“ Europatournee 2023 an

Die New Yorker Death Metal-Pioniere Suffocation haben für 2023 eine Europatournee mit dem Titel The Warmth Within The Dark angekündigt. Der Ticketverkauf beginnt am Montag, 6. Februar 2023 um 11 Uhr MEZ.
Suffocation
The Warmth Within The Dark European Tour 2023
21.04.23 Latvia, Riga @ Melna Piektdiena
22.04.23 Estonia, Tallinn @ Club Tapper
23.04.23 Finland, Jyväskylä @ Lutakko
24.04.23 Finland, Tampere @ Olympia
26.04.23 Sweden, Stockholm @ Debaser
27.04.23 Norway, Oslo @ John Dee
28.04.23 Sweden, Gothenburg @ Musikens Hus
29.04.23 Denmark, Slagelse @ Slag-Town Slays
30.04.23 The Netherlands, Hengelo @ Bloodshed Festival
01.05.23 Germany, Oberhausen @ Kulttempel
02.05.23 Germany, Weinheim @ Café Central
03.05.23 Germany, Freiburg im Breisgau @ Crash
04.05.23 Switzerland, Langenthal @ Old Capitol
05.05.23 Switzerland, Wil @ Gare De Lion
06.05.23 Switzerland, Martigny @ Sunset Bar
07.05.23 Italy, Venice @ CS Rivolta
08.05.23 Austria, Graz @ Explosiv
09.05.23 Czech Republic, Budweis @ MC Fabrika
10.05.23 Germany, Cham @ LA
12.05.23 Belgium, Durbuy @ Durbuy Rock festival
13.05.23 UK, London @ Incineration Festival
16.05.23 Turkey, Istanbul @ If Performance Hall Beşiktaş
Tickets: https://lnk.to/SUFFOCATION-TICKETS2023
