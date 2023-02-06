Suffocation: kündigen „The Warmth Within The Dark“ Europatournee 2023 an

Die New Yorker Death Metal-Pioniere Suffocation haben für 2023 eine Europatournee mit dem Titel The Warmth Within The Dark angekündigt. Der Ticketverkauf beginnt am Montag, 6. Februar 2023 um 11 Uhr MEZ.

Suffocation

The Warmth Within The Dark European Tour 2023

21.04.23 Latvia, Riga @ Melna Piektdiena

22.04.23 Estonia, Tallinn @ Club Tapper

23.04.23 Finland, Jyväskylä @ Lutakko

24.04.23 Finland, Tampere @ Olympia

26.04.23 Sweden, Stockholm @ Debaser

27.04.23 Norway, Oslo @ John Dee

28.04.23 Sweden, Gothenburg @ Musikens Hus

29.04.23 Denmark, Slagelse @ Slag-Town Slays

30.04.23 The Netherlands, Hengelo @ Bloodshed Festival

01.05.23 Germany, Oberhausen @ Kulttempel

02.05.23 Germany, Weinheim @ Café Central

03.05.23 Germany, Freiburg im Breisgau @ Crash

04.05.23 Switzerland, Langenthal @ Old Capitol

05.05.23 Switzerland, Wil @ Gare De Lion

06.05.23 Switzerland, Martigny @ Sunset Bar

07.05.23 Italy, Venice @ CS Rivolta

08.05.23 Austria, Graz @ Explosiv

09.05.23 Czech Republic, Budweis @ MC Fabrika

10.05.23 Germany, Cham @ LA

12.05.23 Belgium, Durbuy @ Durbuy Rock festival

13.05.23 UK, London @ Incineration Festival

16.05.23 Turkey, Istanbul @ If Performance Hall Beşiktaş

Tickets: https://lnk.to/SUFFOCATION-TICKETS2023

Suffocation online:

https://www.facebook.com/suffocation

https://www.instagram.com/suffocationofficial/