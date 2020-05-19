The Acacia Strain: veröffentlichen weitere 7″ via Rise Records

The Acacia Strain präsentieren eine weitere 7″ mit dem Titel A via Rise Records, die ab sofort digital erhältlich ist und zudem auf Vinyl erscheint. „A“ enthält die Songs Chhinnamasta und Inverted Person:

„‚Chhinnamasta,‘ goddess of contradictions. See us through this wave of uncertainly. Guide us into the future. Grant us the strength and knowledge we seek to grow, to change for the better; or allow us to proceed into the void,“ sagt Sänger Vincent Bennett. „No guest vocals? No problem! Most of you have already figured out what we are spelling, no reason to ruin it for everyone else. Enjoy two more songs as we continue to stay apart while also trying to stay together. Some of these lyrics came to me in the studio, while some were sitting with me for a long time. I hope you enjoy what we have been doing — it’s not over yet!“

Zuvor erschienen mit D, E und C drei weitere 7″. Darunter u.a. der Track Seeing God, auf dem Nothing– und Jesus Piece-Mitglied Aaron Heard zu hören ist.

