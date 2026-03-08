The Last Ten Seconds Of Life: präsentieren ihre Single/Video „Make It To Heaven“

Die aus Pennsylvania stammende Metal-Band The Last Ten Seconds Of Life freut sich, das Video zu ihrer neuesten Single Make It To Heaven mit David Simonich von Signs Of The Swarm zu veröffentlichen. Der Song ist Teil des kommenden Albums The Dead Ones, das am 17. April über Metal Blade Records erscheint.

Sänger Tyler Beam sagt über den Song: „Growing up as a young artist in a conservative Christian environment, I was no stranger to being influenced to take different paths. As I grew up, I began to realize that there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You’re here now and no matter what anyone could tell you, no one knows what comes after all of this. You have one chance to experience being human, so why squander it on anything. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do, go out into the world and turn it upside down.“

Intensiv und zutiefst persönlich markiert The Dead Ones das Debüt von The Last Ten Seconds Of Life bei Metal Blade Records. Für die zehn Originaltracks des brachialen Deathcore, produziert von Carson Slovak und Grant McFarland von Atrium Audio aus Pennsylvania, konzentrierte sich die Band auf Gitarren-, Bass- und Schlagzeugsounds sowie auf Mixing und Mastering.

Neben Simonich auf Make It to Heaven sind auf dem Album Gastauftritte von Nate Johnson (ehemals Fit For An Autopsy) auf Rat Trap, Alan Grnja von Distant auf Dollar To A Dime und dem ursprünglichen Sänger von The Last Ten Seconds Of Life , Storm Strope, auf XXXXXXXXXX zu hören.

Beam erläutert: „After a few years of touring and writing together, I think the four of us have really began to figure out what this new era is. We love and have always loved what this band was at its core, and we don’t ever want to stray from it, and with this album we have found a way to consolidate what makes this band unique at its core along with bringing our own new flavors to the table. We wanted it to be the heaviest shit you’ve ever heard while also digging itself into your brain so it can stick in your head. We’ve found what kind of songs we like to write and we’re sticking to it.“

Mehr Informationen zu The Last Ten Seconds Of Life (inklusive der Tourdaten für 2026) und Ihrem kommenden Album The Dead Ones findet ihr hier:

