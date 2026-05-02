Unreqvited: kündigen „Solastalgia Over Europe MMXXVI“-Tour zum Support für Heretoir an

Unreqvited kündigen ihre allererste Europatournee an! Das einzigartige kanadische Blackgaze-Projekt wird im Oktober den Atlantik überqueren, um Heretoir auf ihrer Solastalgia Over Europe MMXXVI Tour zu supporten.
Unreqvited kommentiert: „We are incredibly excited to announce that Unreqvited will be embarking on our very first European tour this October with Heretoir and Nidare!“, schreibt Mastermind 鬼 (Ghost). „I could hardly imagine a more fitting or meaningful line-up for our very first full run across the continent. Endlessly grateful for the opportunity, and have a hard time waiting until autumn to see you all out there!“
Heretoir – Solastalgia Over Europe MMXXVI Tour
w/ Unreqvited & Nidare
15 OCT 2026 Neunkirchen (DE) Reithalle
16 OCT 2026 Oberhausen (DE) Druckluft
17 OCT 2026 Hamburg (DE) Bahnhof Pauli
18 OCT 2026 Berlin (DE) Bi Nuu
19 OCT 2026 Wrocław (PL) Łącznik
20 OCT 2026 Dresden (DE) Chemiefabrik
21 OCT 2026 Ostrava (CZ) Barrack Club
22 OCT 2026 München (DE) Backstage Club
23 OCT 2026 Darmstadt (DE) Oetinger Villa
24 OCT 2026 Maastricht (NL) Samhain Festival
25 OCT 2026 Lille (FR) Tyrant Fest
26 OCT 2026 Bruxelles (BE) Rotonde at Botanique
27 OCT 2026 Solothurn (CH) Kofmehl
28 OCT 2026 Milano (IT) Legend Club
29 OCT 2026 Paris (FR) Extra Bal
Unreqvited touren zum Support ihres gefeierten Albums A Pathway To The Moon, das am 7. Februar 2025 erschienen ist.
Unreqvited online:
www.facebook.com/unreqvited
www.instagram.com/unrqvtd