Unreqvited: kündigen „Solastalgia Over Europe MMXXVI“-Tour zum Support für Heretoir an

Unreqvited kündigen ihre allererste Europatournee an! Das einzigartige kanadische Blackgaze-Projekt wird im Oktober den Atlantik überqueren, um Heretoir auf ihrer Solastalgia Over Europe MMXXVI Tour zu supporten.

Unreqvited kommentiert: „We are incredibly excited to announce that Unreqvited will be embarking on our very first European tour this October with Heretoir and Nidare!“, schreibt Mastermind 鬼 (Ghost). „I could hardly imagine a more fitting or meaningful line-up for our very first full run across the continent. Endlessly grateful for the opportunity, and have a hard time waiting until autumn to see you all out there!“

Heretoir – Solastalgia Over Europe MMXXVI Tour

w/ Unreqvited & Nidare

15 OCT 2026 Neunkirchen (DE) Reithalle

16 OCT 2026 Oberhausen (DE) Druckluft

17 OCT 2026 Hamburg (DE) Bahnhof Pauli

18 OCT 2026 Berlin (DE) Bi Nuu

19 OCT 2026 Wrocław (PL) Łącznik

20 OCT 2026 Dresden (DE) Chemiefabrik

21 OCT 2026 Ostrava (CZ) Barrack Club

22 OCT 2026 München (DE) Backstage Club

23 OCT 2026 Darmstadt (DE) Oetinger Villa

24 OCT 2026 Maastricht (NL) Samhain Festival

25 OCT 2026 Lille (FR) Tyrant Fest

26 OCT 2026 Bruxelles (BE) Rotonde at Botanique

27 OCT 2026 Solothurn (CH) Kofmehl

28 OCT 2026 Milano (IT) Legend Club

29 OCT 2026 Paris (FR) Extra Bal

Unreqvited touren zum Support ihres gefeierten Albums A Pathway To The Moon, das am 7. Februar 2025 erschienen ist.

Unreqvited online:

www.facebook.com/unreqvited

www.instagram.com/unrqvtd