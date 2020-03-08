Asking Alexandria: neues Album „Like A House On Fire“ am 15.05.2020

Asking Alexandria kündigen ihr neues Studioalbum Like A House On Fire für den 15. Mai 2020 auf Sumerian Records an. Das Video zum brandneuen Song Antisocialist ist hier einsehbar:

Den hymnischen Rock-Track kommentiert Gitarrist Ben Bruce folgendermaßen:

„Antisocialist is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs. It’s a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It’s a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It’s a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!“