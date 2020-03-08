Asking Alexandria: neues Album „Like A House On Fire“ am 15.05.2020

Asking Alexandria kündigen ihr neues Studioalbum Like A House On Fire für den 15. Mai 2020 auf Sumerian Records an. Das Video zum brandneuen Song Antisocialist ist hier einsehbar:
Den hymnischen Rock-Track kommentiert Gitarrist Ben Bruce folgendermaßen:
„Antisocialist is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs. It’s a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It’s a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It’s a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!“
Zuvor veröffentlichte die US-Band bereits die Videos zu:
Zu den Hintergründen des neuen Albums sagt Bruce:
„We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria.“
Asking Alexandria traten erstmals 2008 auf den Plan und blicken auf zwei Gold-Singles, Milliarden Streams und Video-Views sowie auf drei Alben in den Top 10 der Billboard-Charts zurück. Live absolvierte das Quintett schon Shows mit Acts wie Guns N‘ Roses, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains und Slipknot.
Das letzte Album (self-titled) der Band erschien 2017 und enthielt u.a. die Singles Alone In A Room und Into The Fire, die gemeinsam allein auf Spotify mehr als 70 Millionen Mal gestreamt wurden.
Die Produktion des neuen Albums leitete Matt Good, der auch schon mit Hollywood Undead und From First To Last zusammenarbeitete.
Like A House On Fire Trackliste:
01 .House On Fire
02. They Don’t Want What We Want
03. Down to Hell
04. Antisocialist
05. I Don’t Need You
06. All Due Respect
07. Take Some Time
08. One Turns To None
09. It’s Not Me (It’s You)
10. Here’s to Starting Over
11. What’s Gonna Be
12. Give You Up
13. In My Blood
14. The Violence (Video)
15. Lorazepam