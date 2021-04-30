Atlas: veröffentlichen neue Single & Video „Taivaanranta“

Die finnische Metalcore Band Atlas veröffentlicht mit Taivaanranta heute eine neue Single samt Musikvideo. Es ist die erste Auskopplung aus dem neuen Studioalbum, welches im Herbst 2021 über Long Branch Records erscheinen soll.

Gitarrist Tuomas Kurikka über die neue Single Taivaanranta:

„Taivaanranta is a song about loss, pain and the journey of grief. It’s our way of honoring those we’ve loved and lost. My dad was a father figure to everyone in the band and his sudden passing in the summer of 2020 was devestating to us. He came to every show he could and always supported us no matter what. I think he believed in the band even more than we did. We know he’d be proud of us and the song.“

Atlas ist eine 5-köpfige Metal-Band aus Tampere, Finnland, die ihren Musikstil selbst als Northcore bezeichnet. Der Sound der Band ist von der Kälte des Nordens inspiriert und lässt sich am Besten als eine Mischung aus gewaltigen Riffs und düsteren Soundscapes beschreiben.

Zu ihren Veröffentlichungen gehören die 2016er EP Northern Lights, die 2018er Singles Birthright und The Catalyst das Debüt-Album Primitive und die 2019er Single Trilogy.

Atlas tourten bereits mit Bands wie Monuments, Miss May I oder Vola. Ihr zweites Studioalbum erscheint im Herbst 2021 über Long Branch Records.

Line-Up:

Patrik Nuorteva – Gesang

Leevi Luoto – Gitarre & Gesang

Kevin Apostol – Bass

Tuomas Kurikka – Gitarre & Gesang

Aku Karjalainen – Schlagzeug

https://www.facebook.com/atlasfin

https://www.instagram.com/atlasfin/