Unearth: entfesseln neue Digital-EP „Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons“

Unearth begeistert Metal-Fans auf der ganzen Welt mit der Veröffentlichung ihrer elektrisierenden neuen digitalen EP Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons. Die EP enthält eine starke Mischung aus unveröffentlichten Tracks und atemberaubenden Live-Performances und zeigt Unearths charakteristische Mischung aus wütender Instrumentierung und nachdenklich stimmender Lyrik.

Enthalten sind zwei brandneue Deep Cuts aus dem Aufnahmeprozess von The Wretched, The Ruinous, Sea Of The Lost und Warrior Souls, wobei vor allem Warrior Souls die auf dem Album erforschte Geschichte fortsetzt.

Seht euch den Visualizer für Warrior Souls hier an:

Streamt die neue EP hier: https://Unearth.lnk.to/BaskInTtheBloodOfOurDemons-EP

“It’s a pit starter from the opening seconds and is heavy and uncompromising throughout”, erklärt die Band. “Lyrically it imagines a desolate time when future generations take vengeance on their living predecessors for not doing more to save our environment from becoming uninhabitable and our species being on the brink of extinction. The more unlivable our world becomes, the fewer political, religious and cultural divides will exist. There will be only two missions remaining for the human race; survival and retribution.”

Die Trackliste von Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (Vollansicht hier):

Streamt Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons jetzt hier!