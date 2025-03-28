Malevolence: kündigen ihre bisher größte UK- und EU-Headliner-Tour an

Die britische Metalband Malevolence hat nach der kürzlichen Ankündigung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Albums die Details ihrer bisher größten Headline-Tour durch das Vereinigte Königreich und Europa bekannt gegeben. Diese Tour gipfelt in einem großen Auftritt in der O2 Academy Brixton in London am Sonntag, den 9. November.

Frontmann Alex Taylor äußert sich dazu: “Yo! We are very excited to announce the biggest headline tour of career yet… It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic & legendary venues and we need all of your support to prove to the world of metal that we are capable to smash them as a headliner. We put together the sickest support bill we could possibly find, featuring some of the coolest current bands from across the world – with the goal of creating the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time. We can’t wait. See you in Brixton Academy!”

Malevolence – Where Only The Truth Is Spoken Tour 2025

27.10 – FR, Toulouse – Bikini Club

28.10 – FR, Paris – Elysee Montmartre

30.10 – DE, Munich – Backstage

31.10 – DE, Leipzig – Felsenkeller

01.11 – DE, Berlin – Huxleys

02.11 – DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan

04.11 – NL, Tilburg – 013

05.11 – DE, Cologne – Live Music Hall

06.11 – BE, Ghent – Vooruit

08.11 – UK, Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

09.11 – UK, London – O2 Academy Brixton

Der Ticketverkauf für das mit Spannung erwartete Album von Malevolence beginnt heute um 10 Uhr unter folgendem Link: https://mlvltd.com

Das vierte Studioalbum von Malevolence mit dem Titel Where Only The Truth Is Spoken wird am Freitag, den 20. Juni, über MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht.

