Malevolence: kündigen ihre bisher größte UK- und EU-Headliner-Tour an

Die britische Metalband Malevolence hat nach der kürzlichen Ankündigung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Albums die Details ihrer bisher größten Headline-Tour durch das Vereinigte Königreich und Europa bekannt gegeben. Diese Tour gipfelt in einem großen Auftritt in der O2 Academy Brixton in London am Sonntag, den 9. November.
Frontmann Alex Taylor äußert sich dazu: “Yo! We are very excited to announce the biggest headline tour of career yet… It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic & legendary venues and we need all of your support to prove to the world of metal that we are capable to smash them as a headliner. We put together the sickest support bill we could possibly find, featuring some of the coolest current bands from across the world – with the goal of creating the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time. We can’t wait. See you in Brixton Academy!”
Malevolence – Where Only The Truth Is Spoken Tour 2025
27.10 – FR, Toulouse – Bikini Club
28.10 – FR, Paris – Elysee Montmartre
30.10 – DE, Munich – Backstage
31.10 – DE, Leipzig – Felsenkeller
01.11 – DE, Berlin – Huxleys
02.11 – DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan
04.11 – NL, Tilburg – 013
05.11 – DE, Cologne – Live Music Hall
06.11 – BE, Ghent – Vooruit
08.11 – UK, Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse
09.11 – UK, London – O2 Academy Brixton
Der Ticketverkauf für das mit Spannung erwartete Album von Malevolence beginnt heute um 10 Uhr unter folgendem Link: https://mlvltd.com
Das vierte Studioalbum von Malevolence mit dem Titel Where Only The Truth Is Spoken wird am Freitag, den 20. Juni, über MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht.
Mehr Infos zum kommenden Album und weiteren Tourdaten von Malevolence findet ihr hier:
Malevolence – kündigen neues Album „Where Only The Truth Is Spoken“ an
