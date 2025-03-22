Malevolence – kündigen neues Album „Where Only The Truth Is Spoken“ an

Malevolence haben die Details zu ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Album Where Only The Truth Is Spoken bekannt gegeben, das am 20. Juni über MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht wird.

Zusammen mit der Ankündigung ihres neuen Albums haben Malevolence auch das Video zu ihrer monumentalen neuen Single If It’s All The Same To You veröffentlicht. In dem Video, das die Schauspiellegende Alan Ford zeigt, bekannt aus Guy Ritchies klassischem britischen Gangsterfilm Snatch, präsentiert die Band ihre bisher größte visuelle Produktion. Es zeigt die fünfköpfige Band, die einen aufwendigen Kunstraub plant, bevor sie sich in eine nervenaufreibende Verfolgungsjagd mit der Polizei stürzt. Es könnten sogar einige Easter Eggs versteckt sein, die Hinweise darauf geben, was Malevolence in Zukunft geplant haben.

Seht euch das Video zu If It’s All The Same To You hier an:

Streamt If It’s All The Same To You hier: https://malevolence.bfan.link/iiatsty

Die Band kommentiert ihr neues Album wie folgt:

„Where Only the Truth Is Spoken’ is a level up in every sense—musically, lyrically, and visually. This was our first time recording outside the UK, and doing it in LA with Josh Wilbur was fun and refreshing. He’s worked with some of the biggest names in metal, and his approach pushed us to challenge new heights. The production, the songwriting, the videos—everything about this record is bigger, heavier, and more refined.

Everything in Malevolence is, and always has been, a team effort and I feel like everyone really delivered on this record.

To everyone who supports what we do, thank you. It goes without saying that we wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for your overwhelming support. I’m excited to see where the journey goes next!

Malevolence

Made in God’s own country,

Where Only The Truth Is Spoken„

Where Only The Truth Is Spoken – Trackliste:

1. Blood To The Leech

2. Trenches

3. If It’s All The Same To You

4. Counterfeit

5. Salt The Wound

6. So Help Me God

7. Imperfect Picture

8. Heavens Shake

9. In Spite (Feat. Randy Blythe)

10. Demonstration Of Pain

11. With Dirt From My Grave

Malevolence sind derzeit auf Tour in den USA und unterstützen Counterparts, bevor sie nach Australien reisen, um dort Alpha Wolf zu unterstützen.

Malevolence Live 2025

22.03 – US – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall*

01.05 – AU – Cairns – Edge Hill Tavern†

02.05 – AU – Townsville – Otherwise Bar†

03.05 – AU – Mackay – Seabreeze Hotel†

04.05 – AU – Gladstone – Harvey Road Tavern†

08.05 – AU – Sunshine Coast – The Station†

09.05 – AU – Toowoomba – Powerhouse†

10.05 – AU – Coffs Harbour – Hoey Moey†

11.05 – AU – Gold Coast – Coolangatta Hotel†

14.05 – AU – Tamworth – Blazes Showroom†

15.05 – AU – Carinobah – Carinobah Hotel†

16.05 – AU – Central Coast – Drifters Wharf†

17.05 – AU – Wollongong – Waves†

18.05 – AU – Canberra – The Basement†

20.05 – AU – Perth, Lynotts Lounge†

23.05 – AU – Warrnambool – The Whalers†

24.05 – AU – Forth – Forth Pub†

25.05 – AU – Hobart – Altar Bar†

29.05 – AU – Geelong – Wool Exchange†

30.05 – AU – Albury – Beer Deluxe†

31.05 – AU – Castlemaine – Theatre Royal†

01.06 – AU – Narre Warren – District 14†

*Support Counterparts

†Support Alpha Wolf

Tickets: https://mlvltd.com/

Malevolence sind:

Alex Taylor | Gesang

Konan Hall | Gitarre/Gesang

Josh Baines | Gitarre

Wilkie Robinson | Bass

Charlie Thorpe | Schlagzeug

