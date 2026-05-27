NOFX: veröffentlichen offiziellen Soundtrack + Original-Score zur karriereumfassenden Dokumentation: „40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up“

Die Punkrock-Legenden NOFX haben die Veröffentlichung von 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score angekündigt – dem offiziellen Soundtrack und der begleitenden Original-Filmmusik zum gefeierten Dokumentarfilm der Band, 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up. Die Veröffentlichung erscheint weltweit am 28. August 2026.

Die umfangreiche Doppel-LP-Veröffentlichung begleitet den Dokumentarfilm, der derzeit in den Kinos läuft, und feiert vier Jahrzehnte der bahnbrechenden Karriere, des Einflusses und des bleibenden Vermächtnisses von NOFX im Punkrock. Der Film feierte im März 2026 seine Premiere auf dem SXSW Festival, wo er von der Kritik gefeiert wurde, und wurde seither offiziell sowohl in das Programm des San Francisco International Film Festival als auch der Filmfestspiele von Cannes aufgenommen. Kommende Vorführungen waren bereits mehr als drei Monate im Voraus ausverkauft.

40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score – Trackliste:

NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin‘ Up NOFX – Drugs Are Good NOFX – Lazy NOFX – On The Road (recorded in Omaha in 1986) NOFX – We’re Bros NOFX – Separation Of Church And Skate NOFX – La Bamba NOFX – Linoleum (Live) NOFX – Suits And Ladders NOFX – Secret Society (Demo) NOFX – We Called It America Punk Rock Cliché (Acoustic) NOFX – Fermented And Flailing NOFX – NOFX (Live 10/4/24) NOFX – We Did It Our Way (Live 10/6/24) Fat Mike – Type One American Errorist Fat Mike – Medio-Core Fat Mike – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots Fat Mike – Where’s My Slice Redux Fat Mike – The Desperation’s Gone Fat Mike – Herojuana In F Major Fat Mike – Fair Leather Friends Fat Mike – Kids Of The K-Hole Fat Mike – Generation Z In Z# Minor Fat Mike – I’m A Rat Fat Mike – And Now We’re Gone

Die Veröffentlichung bietet zwei unterschiedliche musikalische Erlebnisse: eine aus elf Titeln bestehende Original-Filmmusik (Score) und einen 15 Titel umfassenden Soundtrack. Die Original-Filmmusik wurde von Fat Mike neu komponiert und gemeinsam mit einem kompletten Orchester eingespielt – ein mutiger Schritt in der Weiterentwicklung seines Songwritings und seiner Kompositionskunst.

Der Soundtrack-Teil enthält zwei brandneue, bisher unveröffentlichte Singles von NOFX: 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up (hier) und We Did It Our Way. Letzterer wurde als der allerletzte NOFX-Song geschrieben, der jemals live aufgeführt werden sollte.

Neben dem neuen Material umfasst die Sammlung sechs seltene und unveröffentlichte Aufnahmen, darunter Secret Society (Demo), On The Road (Demo) sowie eine Coverversion von La Bamba. Zudem finden Fans Live-Versionen der beliebten Klassiker Linoleum und NOFX. Verpackt als luxuriöse Doppel-LP, enthält 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score auch ein 24-seitiges retrospektives Fotobuch, das die 40-jährige Geschichte der Band anhand seltener und bisher unveröffentlichter Bilder dokumentiert. Die Veröffentlichung besticht zudem durch ein von Tokyo Hiro illustriertes Original-Coverartwork.

Regisseur James Buddy Day erzählt: „We made a documentary, but what’s happening in theatres feels bigger than that. Every city has turned into this celebration of NOFX, punk rock, and the people who grew up with the band.“

El Hefe von NOFX sagt: „Look, we’ve never done anything the ‚right‘ way and making this film was no different. We went in DIY, the same way we’ve done everything for 40-plus years. No suits, no committee, just us figuring it out. We put everything into it. Blood, sweat, tears, probably some other stuff we won’t mention. We wanted to make something for the diehards who’ve been with us since day one, but also for the people who maybe never got to experience what this whole thing was. A proper send-off. A final stamp. And honestly, the response has floored me. I had no idea how deep our music ran with people all over the world. Seeing all that love come back to us as we close this chapter, it’s been incredible. Really humbling. And I don’t say that lightly.“

Fat Mike von NOFX erzählt: „When NOFX started to put together this documentary, we decided to release it to the world in the same way we’ve done everything in our career. Our way. We want our fans to congregate in cool movie theaters that have bars and not a lot of rules. We want showings of this film to be a celebration. We want it to feel like you’re going to a NOFX show. We want our fans to have a really good time together like they did when they would see us play live!“

NOFX online:

https://www.facebook.com/NOFX/

https://www.instagram.com/nofx