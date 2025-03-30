Employed To Serve: veröffentlichen die neue Single „Breaks Me Down“ vom kommenden Album „Fallen Star“

Die britischen Metal-Meister Employed To Serve haben ihre neue Single Breaks Me Down veröffentlicht, die als dritter Track auf ihrem kommenden Album Fallen Star zu finden sein wird.

Frontfrau Justine Jones von Employed To Serve, erklärt: „Breaks Me Down deals with the uncertainty of death and what it means for us left here on earth when someone you love passes beyond the veil.“ Sie fügt hinzu: „It is something we will all experience at some point in our lives and yet there is no one handbook that can guide you through the experience of grief. That being said, it makes life more precious and motivates you to make the most of the time we have with the people we love.“

Ein Playthrough-Video für Breaks Me Down, das im Studio aufgenommen wurde, kann hier angesehen werden:

