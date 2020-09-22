Daemon Grey: veröffentlicht neue Single und Musikvideo zu „I Don’t Wanna Grow Up“

Die Band Daemon Grey aus Toronto kündigt das Debütalbum Follow Your Nightmares an, welches am 22. Januar 2021 über Out Of Line Music erscheint. Das Album wird die neue Single und die Vorgängersingle King Of Sin enthalten, die bereits über 200.000 Mal gestreamt und das Video über 75.000 Mal angesehen wurde. Daemon Grey ist ein Aufbruch in das Land der Grenzenlosigkeit. Daemon lebt nach dem Kodex der äquivalenten Extreme und symbolisiert die kathartische Kraft der Musik und genießt dabei selbst jeden Augenblick. Das neue Musikvideo I Don’t Wanna Grow Up:

Daemon Grey (Sänger & Frontmann) erklärt die Bedeutung hinter der Single, „the single is a backlash to those who judge the intelligence, character, or general merit about anyone due to their age, inspired by personal experience and real emotion as all my lyrics are! It’s a conviction to staying young forever. A lot of people consider growing up to be increasing intelligence and maturity, but in many cases, I think the opposite is true. People’s egos claim they have “grown-up”, whereas really they have lost their inner child, their fearlessness, and their creative spirit. Many people get soft with age, and instead, elect to judge younger people for still living and cherishing their wild side.“

Zu dem Video erläutert Grey, „I really wanted the video itself to reflect the passion of the song, which is really anger or even disdain to anyone that judges people just because they are younger. The video I think really depicts exactly what we were going for… an aggressive backlash to unneeded judgment paired with deep confidence in yourself. It was also fun as hell to smash a Jesus saves sign over my knee! I wanted to show young spirits living their truth with no regard for what anyone else thinks, mixed with some healthy teenage angst. Ultimately, youth and age have no correlation. Our spirits and our mind stay young as long as we choose. So I think the video celebrates that truth, with a healthy fuck you to anyone that has a problem with it.“

Als Band orientiert sich Daemon Grey am Mantra „Follow Your Nightmares„, dem zentralen Thema und Titel des kommenden Albums der Band. Das Album wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Grammy-nominierten Produzenten Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Billy Talent), Mike Riley (Marilyn Manson) und Kevin Thrasher (Escape The Fate) erschaffen.

Grey sagt, „I think our true passions are hidden underneath our deepest fears, not our dreams. To unleash our true potential, we need to tear down layers of insecurity with courage and strength. The process isn’t always comfortable or cushy… it’s hard work! To grow and advance our soul, we dive head fucking first into our fears, transcending the darkness and finding our deepest self. Fear is such a great teacher when we know how to use it.“

Daemon Grey sind: