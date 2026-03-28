Downswing: veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo „In A Daze“ aus Ihrem Album „And Everything Was Dark“

Die Metalcore-Band Downswing aus Albany, New York, hat ein brandneues Musikvideo zu ihrem Song In A Daze veröffentlicht . Der Track ist auf dem aktuellen Album And Everything Was Dark zu finden.

Nick Manzella von Downswing sagt: “On a record full of heavy riffs and breakdowns, In A Daze pulls everything back and exposes a more vulnerable side of our band. The director, Garrett Drake, did an amazing job at bringing Harrison’s lyrics to life and capturing the emotion of the song through the visuals. I think the video shows what it means to truly love something that is destroying you but letting it happen anyway because it’s all you have left.”

Mehr Informationen zu Downswing und ihrem aktuellen Album And Everything Was Dark findet ihr hier:

Downswing online:

https://www.instagram.com/downswingstyle

https://www.facebook.com/downswingstyle/