Equilibrium: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Gnosis“

Nach der Einführung des neuen Sängers Fabian Getto mit den Alben Shelter und Cerulean Skies aus dem Jahr 2023 kehren Equilibrium mit ihrem ersten neuen Material aus dem Jahr 2024 zurück. Song Gnosis, der auf einer einzigartigen Mischung aus Modern und Folk Metal der Band aufbaut, erscheint rechtzeitig für eine Reihe von EU-Festivalauftritten im Sommer. Die Band wird Septicflesh auf ihrer EU-Tournee im Oktober/November unterstützen.

Gründungsmitglied René Berthiaume erklärt:

„We have worked the whole last year on new songs for Equilibrium and Gnosis will be the first one that we gonna share with the world. This year was a challenging but also very satisfying process since we had to go deep to find the ingredients that we truly want to use for our next chapter. I think the new songs are the most organic, earth-connected, emotional and epic tracks we have ever written. Gnosis delves into themes of ignorance, suffering, and transformation. The song speaks to the chaos that often accompany profound change, while also offering a glimmer of hope for new beginnings and enlightenment. The perfect song to initiate our new chapter!“

Seht euch das Video zu Gnosis hier an:

Stream Gnosis hier: https://equilibrium.bfan.link/gnosis

Mehr Infos zu Equilibrium bekommt ihr hier.

Die Termine der Modern Primitive Tour 2024 findet ihr hier:

Equilibrium sind:

René| Gitarre

Fabi | Gesang

Skar | Klargesang

Dom Crey | Gitarre

Hati | Schlagzeug

Equilibrium online:

https://equilibrium-metal.net/band/

https://www.instagram.com/equilibrium_official/

https://de-de.facebook.com/equilibrium