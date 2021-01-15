Godsnake: veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu „We Disagree“

Die norddeutschen Metaller Godsnake haben kürzlich ein Lyric Video zu ihrem Song We Disagree veröffentlicht – schaut es euch hier an:

Der Song stammt vom Debütalbum Poison Thorn, das im Oktober 2020 bei Massacre Records erschienen ist. Hier kann man es bestellen und anhören » https://lnk.to/poisonthorn

Poison Thorn wurde von Lasse Lammert in den LSD-Studios gemischt und gemastert, während Björn Gooßes (Killustrations) für die Gestaltung des fantastischen Albumartworks verantwortlich ist.

Videos

Poison Thorn (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/O88VIi0mhgQ

Urge To Kill (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/B45lS4NWHi4

Godsnake – Poison Thorn

1. Urge To Kill

2. Poison Thorn

3. Sound Of The Broken

4. We Disagree

5. Stone The Crow

6. Darkness

7. You Gotta Pay

8. Blood Brotherhood

9. Hellbound Ride

10. This Is The End

https://godsnake.de

https://www.facebook.com/godsnakeofficial

https://www.instagram.com/godsnakeofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1qB31Qy3vzvfPhU2FYPdEw

https://spoti.fi/2G5IaKT

Quelle: Massacre Records