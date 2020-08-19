Hell Over Hammaburg 2021: Eternal Champion (USA) wurden bestätigt

Das Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 9 findet am Freitag, 5. März 2021, und Samstag, 6. März 2021 statt.

Markthalle, Hamburg – Germany

Einlass jeweils: 14:00 Uhr

Tickets: 65 Euro plus Gebühren

https://www.facebook.com/HellOverHammaburgFestival/

http://helloverhammaburg.blogspot.com/

Neu im Billing:

Eternal Champion (USA)

In beinahe galaktischem Tempo ist der vor acht Jahren gegründete Fünfer aus Austin, Texas, zu einer der populärsten neueren Bands im epischen Heavy Metal gewachsen. Das 2016er Debütalbum The Armor Of Ire zählt zu den absoluten Highlights des Genres und dreht sich auf jenen Plattentellern, auf denen auch Alben von Bands wie Atlantean Kodex, Solstice, Visigoth oder Argus zu finden sind.

Nun ist das lang ersehnte zweite Album fertiggestellt, dessen Veröffentlichung noch in diesem Jahr erfolgen wird – und man muss kein Prophet sein, um ahnen zu können, dass der Weg der Band weiter steil nach oben verlaufen wird. Kurz: Wir freuen uns auf viele fantastische Hymnen unseres Samstagsheadliners!

www.facebook.com/eternalchampion?fref=ts

The Billing so far…

Eternal Champion (USA)

www.facebook.com/eternalchampion?fref=ts

The Ruins Of Beverast (D)

www.facebook.com/The-Ruins-Of-Beverast-116265971848680

Afsky (DK)

https://de-de.facebook.com/afskymusic

Stygian Crown (USA)

www.facebook.com/stygiancrown

The Committee (International)

www.facebook.com/The-Committee-band-318797984907360/

High Spirits (USA)

www.facebook.com/highenergyrock

Morne (USA)

www.facebook.com/mornecrust

Solstice (UK)

www.facebook.com/Solstice.Englander

Cauchemar (CAN)

www.facebook.com/cauchemarmetal

Drowned (D)

www.facebook.com/drowned.death.metal

Hadopelagyal (D)

https://hadopelagyal.bandcamp.com/releases

Yxxan (S)

https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/satanic-fortification-overbalance

The Hawkins (S)

https://de-de.facebook.com/thehawkinsswe

Hexenbrett (International)

https://hexenbrett.bandcamp.com

Karloff (D)

https://de-de.facebook.com/karloffpunk

Vorverkauf:

Van Records: https://van-records.com/Hell-Over-Hammaburg-Festival-2021-Ticket

Eventim: https://www.eventim.de/artist/hell-over-hammaburg/

High Roller Records: https://www.hrrshop.de/HELL-OVER-HAMMABURG-Vol9-Festival-Ticket

Iron Bonehead: https://shop.ironbonehead.de/de/tickets-misc-/23667-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2021-ticket.html

Amor Fati: https://shop.amor-fati-productions.de/de/8419-hell-over-hammaburg-2021-ticket

Cudgel: https://www.cudgel.de/produkt/ticket-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2021/

Plus Plattenkiste Hamburg & Remedy Records Hamburg