Hell Over Hammaburg 2021: Eternal Champion (USA) wurden bestätigt

Das Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 9 findet am Freitag, 5. März 2021, und Samstag, 6. März 2021 statt.
Markthalle, Hamburg – Germany
Einlass jeweils: 14:00 Uhr
Tickets: 65 Euro plus Gebühren
https://www.facebook.com/HellOverHammaburgFestival/
http://helloverhammaburg.blogspot.com/
Neu im Billing:
Eternal Champion (USA)
In beinahe galaktischem Tempo ist der vor acht Jahren gegründete Fünfer aus Austin, Texas, zu einer der populärsten neueren Bands im epischen Heavy Metal gewachsen. Das 2016er Debütalbum The Armor Of Ire zählt zu den absoluten Highlights des Genres und dreht sich auf jenen Plattentellern, auf denen auch Alben von Bands wie Atlantean Kodex, Solstice, Visigoth oder Argus zu finden sind.
Nun ist das lang ersehnte zweite Album fertiggestellt, dessen Veröffentlichung noch in diesem Jahr erfolgen wird – und man muss kein Prophet sein, um ahnen zu können, dass der Weg der Band weiter steil nach oben verlaufen wird. Kurz: Wir freuen uns auf viele fantastische Hymnen unseres Samstagsheadliners!
www.facebook.com/eternalchampion?fref=ts
The Billing so far…
Eternal Champion (USA)
www.facebook.com/eternalchampion?fref=ts
The Ruins Of Beverast (D)
www.facebook.com/The-Ruins-Of-Beverast-116265971848680
Afsky (DK)
https://de-de.facebook.com/afskymusic
Stygian Crown (USA)
www.facebook.com/stygiancrown
The Committee (International)
www.facebook.com/The-Committee-band-318797984907360/
High Spirits (USA)
www.facebook.com/highenergyrock
Morne (USA)
www.facebook.com/mornecrust
Solstice (UK)
www.facebook.com/Solstice.Englander
Cauchemar (CAN)
www.facebook.com/cauchemarmetal
Drowned (D)
www.facebook.com/drowned.death.metal
Hadopelagyal (D)
https://hadopelagyal.bandcamp.com/releases
Yxxan (S)
https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/satanic-fortification-overbalance
The Hawkins (S)
https://de-de.facebook.com/thehawkinsswe
Hexenbrett (International)
https://hexenbrett.bandcamp.com
Karloff (D)
https://de-de.facebook.com/karloffpunk
Vorverkauf:
Van Records: https://van-records.com/Hell-Over-Hammaburg-Festival-2021-Ticket
Eventim: https://www.eventim.de/artist/hell-over-hammaburg/
High Roller Records: https://www.hrrshop.de/HELL-OVER-HAMMABURG-Vol9-Festival-Ticket
Iron Bonehead: https://shop.ironbonehead.de/de/tickets-misc-/23667-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2021-ticket.html
Amor Fati: https://shop.amor-fati-productions.de/de/8419-hell-over-hammaburg-2021-ticket
Cudgel: https://www.cudgel.de/produkt/ticket-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2021/
Plus Plattenkiste Hamburg & Remedy Records Hamburg