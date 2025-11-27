Hexbloom: veröffentlichen ihre zweite Single „Celestial Doom“

Die finnische Band Hexbloom feierte Anfang des Jahres mit ihrer ersten Single Haze ihr Debüt. Seitdem konzentriert sich die Band auf die Produktion neuer Musik und holte sich Schlagzeuger Topias Muhonen ins Boot, dessen Einfluss auf dem aktuellen Album Celestial Doom deutlich zu hören ist. Der Sound der Band ist im Modern Metal mit Pop-Elementen verwurzelt, doch mit dieser neuen Single präsentieren sie sich aggressiver und düsterer als zuvor.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Celestial Doom hier an:

Hört euch Celestial Doom hier an: https://push.fm/fl/hexbloom-celestial-doom

„The song explores a scenario in which Earth has become uninhabitable and humanity is forced to look to the stars in search of a new home. It offers a glimpse into a time when the price of survival is a journey beyond our own world. The text reflects on both the hope and despair that a new beginning on an alien planet might bring – and poses the question; what are we willing to leave behind in order to preserve the existence of humankind?“ – Eepi Karppinen, Gesang

Hexbloom sind:

Eepi Karppinen // Gesang

Juuso Javanainen // Gitarre

Tero Loponen // Gitarre

Topias Muhonen // Schlagzeug

Hexbloom online:

https://www.facebook.com/Hexbloomband

https://www.instagram.com/hexbloomband