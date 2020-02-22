Jera On Air: weitere Acts bestätigt

Das Jera On Air gibt weitere hochklassige Acts für die kommenden Ausgabe des Festivals bekannt. Darunter Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers, Anti-Flag, Good Riddance, Terror, Nasty, For The Fallen Dreams, Brutality Will Prevail, Stake u.v.m.

Zuvor wurden bereits Bands wie u.a. Nofx, The Offspring, Meshuggah, Being As An Ocean, While She Sleeps, Suicide Silence, The Devils Wars Prada, Crossfaith, August Burns Red, Killswitch Engange, Chelsea Grin und Of Mice & Men bestätigt.

Das vom 25. – 27. Juni 2019 in Ysselsteyn (nahe der deutschen Grenze) stattfindende Jera On Air–Festival in den Niederlanden, hat sich in den letzten zwei Jahrzehnten zu einem echten Highlight für Fans von Hardcore, Metalcore, Punk und Rock entwickelt und auch für nächstes Jahr halten die Verantwortlichen ein Line-Up bereit, das internationalen Ansprüchen mehr als gerecht wird.

Einen tollen Eindruck bekommt man anhand des folgenden After Movies: