Lorna Shore: haben neue Single “Oblivion” veröffentlicht

Die Gerüchte sind wahr – Lorna Shore melden sich 2025 mit neuer Musik und Liveshows zurück, um ihren Ruf als eine der beeindruckendsten Extrem-Metal-Bands der letzten Jahre zu festigen. Nachdem ein mysteriöses Plakat am New Jersey Turnpike in der Heimatstadt der Band aufgetaucht ist, bestätigen Lorna Shore nun, dass ihr neues Album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me am 12. September über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wird.

Den Auftakt macht die erste Single vom neuen Album Oblivion, die gestern veröffentlicht wurde.

Das beeindruckende Musikvideo zum Song, gedreht von Dylan Hryciuk von Versa Films, seht ihr hier:

Sänger Will Ramos sagt über den Track: “Writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we’ve done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what Lorna Shore truly is.” Er fügt hinzu, “I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future. A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction. This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we’re doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?”

Mit ihrem kommenden fünften Album – dem ersten seit drei Jahren nach Pain Remains von 2022 – setzen Lorna Shore ihre beeindruckende Reise fort. Sie haben es in die viralen Spotify-Charts geschafft, hunderte Millionen Streams gesammelt, erfolgreiche Touren gespielt und sich dabei eine große Fangemeinde aufgebaut, die begeistert ihren Stilbrüchen folgt. Mit ihrer intensiven Musik und dem Drang, durch ihre Songs eine tiefere Wahrheit zu finden, bleiben Lorna Shore am Ball – indem sie ständig mit den Konventionen des Metal brechen und damit fast schon andere Genres herausfordern, es ihnen gleichzutun.

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me erscheint in den folgenden Formaten:

• Digital album – all platforms

• Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card – all retailers

• Standard CD Jewelcase – all Australian retailers

• Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold golden 2LP & Slipmat in O-Card – all ex-US retailers

• Gatefold black 2LP – all ex-US retailers

• Ltd. Gatefold dark blue marbled 2LP – Available from cmdistro.de; selected Indie retailers, and Bandcamp (Ltd. 1000 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold light blue-black haze 2LP – HMV (Ltd. 500 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold transp. coke bottle green 2LP – Artist First (Ltd. 500 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold Side A/B split (black&white) 2LP – Impericon (Ltd. 500 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP – Impericon (Ltd. 300 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold clear-lilac haze 2LP – EMP (Ltd. 500 units)

• Gatefold translucent milky clear 2LP – all US retailers

• Gatefold Light Blue Marble 2LP – all US Indie retailers

• Ltd. Gatefold Sea Blue Smoke 2LP – Hot Topic (Ltd. 750 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold Forevermore 2LP – Band (Ltd. 500 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold Oblivion 2LP – Band (Ltd. 500 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold Ever Black 2LP – Band (Ltd. 1000 units)

• Ltd. Gatefold Lionheart 2LP – Band (Tour) (Ltd. 1000 units)

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me Tracklist:

1. Prison Of Flesh

2. Oblivion

3. In Darkness

4. Unbreakable

5. Glenwood

6. Lionheart

7. Death Can Take Me

8. War Machine

9. A Nameless Hymn

10. Forevermore

Lorna Shore EU Livedates 2025:

Thu, June 5 Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany

Fri, June 6 Alter Schlachthof – Dresden, Germany

Sat, June 7 Rock im Park 2025 – Nürnberg, Germany

Sun, June 8 Rock am Ring 2025 – Nürburg, Germany

Tue, June 10 A2 – Centrum Koncertowe – Wrocław, Poland

Thu, June 12 Rock for People 2025 – Hradec Králové 7, Czechia

Fri, June 13 Nova Rock 2025 – Nickelsdorf, Austria

Sun, June 15 Download Festival 2025 – Derby, United Kingdom

Tue, June 17 Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands

Thu, June 19 Copenhell Festival 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark

Sat, June 21 Graspop Metal Meeting 2025 – Dessel, Belgium

Sun, June 22 Hellfest 2025 – Clisson, France

Wed, June 25 Tons of Rock 2025 – Oslo, Norway

Thu, June 26 Broken Summer 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden

Sat, June 28 Provinssi 2025 – Seinäjoki, Finland

Sun, June 29 Tuska Open Air 2025 – Helsinki, Finland