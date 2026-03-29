Monument Of Misanthropy: kündigen neues Album „Washington State Charm“ an

Ursprünglich 2010 in Österreich als Soloprojekt von Sänger Georg Wilfinger (ex-Miasma) gegründet, hat Monument Of Misanthropy bisher drei Studioalben, eine EP und ein Demo veröffentlicht. Das vorherige Album Vile Postmortem Irrumatio erschien im August 2024 und wurde weltweit von der Kritik gefeiert.

Die unerbittlichen Meister der akustischen Gewalt und die „Mindhunters“ des brutalen Death Metal sind nun mit einem brandneuen Album voller Extremität namens Washington State Charm aus dem Keller gekrochen.

Georg Wilfinger kommentiert: “ While we’ve stayed 100% true to ourselves musically which means constantly reinventing ourselves. We’re pretty damn sure you’re going to love this new album. We obsessed over every microscopic detail, whether it’s a hidden arpeggio, a lyrical pun, or just another described act of unspeakable horror and maybe some truths about Ted you might not even have known yet. This isn’t just another death metal record you half-listen to while bench-pressing. It’s an experience. A deep look into a very, very sick human being’s brain.“

Das neue Werk ist ein gelungenes Konzeptalbum, das die Coming-of-Age-Geschichte eines Serienmörders erzählt: die schwierige Kindheit, die frühen Eskapaden und das große Finale auf dem elektrischen Stuhl – Amerikas wohl produktivster Serienmörder, Ted Bundy.

Washington State Charm – Trackliste:

Obviously We Gotta Start Somewhere… (Intro ) Neath Tacoma Asphalt [feat. Mendel Bij De Leij (ex-Aborted), Johnny Ciardullo (AngelMaker, Carcosa)] A Hunger Unstilled (Intro Instrumental) The 1974 PNW Spree [feat. Gabe Mangold (Enterprise Earth)] Unfortunately WA (Intro) Washington State Charm Colorado Murder The Hacksaw Blade Chi Omega Blood Rage Suwannee Hog Shed Could You Hear That? (Intro) Strapped To The Throne (Burn, Bundy, Burn) [feat. Hal Microutsicos (Engulf)] The Eye Of Ra (Nile Cover – Bonustrack) [feat. Shoi Sen (De Profundis), Jean-Jacques Moréac (Misanthrope)]

Washington State Charm, das neue Album von Monument Of Misanthropy, erscheint am 26. Juni 2026 mit zahlreichen Gastbeiträgen über Listenable Records.

Monument Of Misanthropy sind:

George „Misanthrope“ Wilfinger – Gesang

Joe Gatsch – Leadgitarre

Julius Kössler – Leadgitarre

Raphael Hendlmayer – Bass

Simon Martinsich – Schlagzeug

Monument Of Misanthropy online:

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMonumentOfMisanthropy.BrutalDeathMetal

https://www.instagram.com/officialmonumentofmisanthropy/