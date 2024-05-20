Pain: veröffentlichen Video zu „Don’t Wake The Dead“

Am Freitag haben Pain ihr brandneues Album I Am via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. Vollgepackt mit Hymnen wie Don’t Wake The Dead und der Hitsingle Party In My Head, neben atmosphärischen Tracks wie etwa I Am und Fair Game. Das Album verbindet nahtlos erhebende Eingängigkeit mit introspektiven Momenten, markiert Tägtgrens persönlichstes und bisher kühnstes Werk. Um die Albumveröffentlichung zu feiern, teilen Pain auch ihr brandneues Musikvideo zu Don’t Wake The Dead, der von Peters Sohn Sebastian Tägtgren geschrieben wurde.

Peter Tägtgren kommentiert:

„The first time Seb showed me the song I was blown away, from the beginning to the end, so dark, yet so beautiful. After I heard the song I had a panic attack: „How do I sing on this? And what?“

Das Video zu Don’t Wake The Dead könnt ihr hier anschauen:

Das Album I Am könnt ihr hier streamen/ordern: https://pain.bfan.link/i-am

Unsere Meinung zu I Am: