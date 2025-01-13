Rats Of Gomorrah: veröffentlichen neuen Videoclip vom kommenden Debütalbum „Infectious Vermin“

Die deutschen Death Metaller Rats Of Gomorrah haben die dritte Single aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum Infectious Vermin veröffentlicht, das am 31. Januar 2025 über Testimony Records auf allen Formaten erscheint.

Seht euch den Videoclip zu Narcissus hier an:

Die Band kommentiert: „This track re-imagines the ancient Greek tale of the handsome Narcissus„, erklärt Frontman Daniel Stelling. „In our version, Narcissus becomes a malevolent force rather than transforming into a flower, who torments others by putting himself above all else. This song combines our signature sound with an homage to one of the most influential acts in death metal – can you guess which band we are talking about? Follow us into this dark ancient tale and experience the haunting force of self-obsession turned evil.“

Rats Of Gomorrah Besetzung:

Daniel Stelling – Gitarren, Gesang

Moritz Paulsen – Schlagzeug, Hintergrundgesang

