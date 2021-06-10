Rock Im Park + Rock Am Ring 2022: weitere Bands bestätigt + Tages-Line-Ups online

Der Countdown läuft! Kaum zu glauben, jetzt müssen wir weniger als ein Jahr warten, bis es wieder heißt: Feiern im Park und im Ring. Und pünktlich hierzu gibt es eine weitere Runde an neuen Künstler*innen: 102 Boyz, Baroness, Code Orange, Ego Kill Talent, Mastodon, Myles Kennedy, RIN, Schimmerling, Tempt, The Pretty Reckless

Außerdem könnt ihr ab sofort – neben vielen anderen Infos – auf www.rock-im-park.com und www.rock-am-ring.com auch die Tages-Line-Ups finden. Noch 359-mal Schlafen!!!

Rock Im Park 2022

Freitag, 3. Juni: Volbeat, 100 Gecs, Airbourne, Beatsteaks, Billy Talent, Black Veil Brides, Boys Noize, Bullet For My Valentine, Bush, Daughtry, Digitalism, Donna Missal, Grandson, Korn, Myles Kennedy, Royal Republic, Skynd, Tempt, The Faim, The Pretty Reckless, u.a

Samstag, 4. Juni: Green Day, 102 Boyz, August Burns Red, Broilers, Danko Jones, Donots, Fire From The Gods, Jan Delay & Disko No. 1, Marteria, Masked Wolf, Of Mice & Men, Scooter, Serious Klein, Spiritbox, Ssio, Stick To Your Guns, The Distillers, The Murder Capital, The Offspring, Trettmann, Unprocessed, Weezer, You Me At Six

Sonntag, 5. Juni: Muse, Alligatoah, Baroness, Boston Manor, Casper, Code Orange, Deftones, Devin Townsend, Die Kassierer, Don Broco, Ego Kill Talent, Fever 333, Gang Of Youths, Ice Nine Kills, Kafvka, Kodaline, Lewis Capaldi, Måneskin, Mastodon, Rin, Schimmerling, Schmutzki, Toxpack u.a.

Rock Am Ring 2022

Freitag, 3. Juni: Green Day, 102 Boyz, August Burns Red, Broilers, Danko Jones, Donots, Fire From The Gods, Jan Delay & Disko No. 1, Marteria, Masked Wolf, Of Mice & Men, Scooter, Serious Klein, Spiritbox, Ssio, Stick To Your Guns, The Distillers, The Murder Capital, The Offspring, Trettmann, Unprocessed, Weezer, You Me At Six

Samstag, 4. Juni: Muse, Alligatoah, Baroness, Boston Manor, Casper, Code Orange, Deftones, Devin Townsend, Die Kassierer, Don Broco, Ego Kill Talent, Fever 333, Gang Of Youths, Ice Nine Kills, Kafvka, Kodaline, Lewis Capaldi, Måneskin, Mastodon, Rin, Schimmerling, Schmutzki, Toxpack u.a.

Sonntag, 5. Juni: Volbeat, 100 Gecs, Airbourne, Beatsteaks, Billy Talent, Black Veil Brides, Boys Noize, Bullet For My Valentine, Bush, Daughtry, Digitalism, Donna Missal, Grandson, Korn, Myles Kennedy, Royal Republic, Skynd, Tempt, The Faim, The Pretty Reckless u.a.

03. – 05. Juni 2022

Rock Im Park – www.rock-im-park.com

Rock Am Ring – www.rock-am-ring.com