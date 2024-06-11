Sabïre: haben Video/Single „I’m A Rock“ aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum veröffentlicht

Sabïre haben soeben ein neues Video/Single mit dem Titel I’m A Rock aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten Debütalbum Jätt veröffentlicht, das am 28. Juni bei Listenable erscheinen wird.

Seht euch hier das Video zu I’m A Rock an:

Bandleaderin Scarlett Monastyrski kommentiert:

„I’m A Rock is an angry song for angry people who wanna feel like they’re not alone. Let your freak flag fly, let your hair down, throw a brick or two! Don’t let no one tell you you’re wrong for being you, don’t let them win. What makes us special is how we stay true to our authentic selves. As the song say, „all the girls and boys gonna shake the toys and rip you down with your tree!!“

Scarlett Monastyrski fährt fort:

„Jätt is meant to be The sound of Sabïre. A monolith to what we stand for artistically. We wanted this album to be its own art piece rather than simply a collection of arbitrary songs, a really ‚blue‘ coloured sound. The physical copies hold beautifully styled texts detailing the concept for those chosen songs, as well as small epistles to accompany each track.“

Sabïre Besetzung :

Paul Corben – Schlagzeug und Percussion

Zoran Mrakic – Bass (Live)

Ivor Radocaj – Gitarre (Live)

Scarlett Monastyrski – Gesang, Gitarren, Bass, Keys, Percussion

