Sabïre: kündigen die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums „Jätt“ an

Die Acid Metal Lords Sabïre kündigen die Veröffentlichung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten Debütalbums Jätt an, das am 28. Juni 2024 auf Listenable Records erscheinen wird.

Sabïre begannen Ende 2010 mit der Idee, eine Band zu gründen, die einfach das spielt, was Scarlett Monastyrski auf der Gitarre ganz natürlich in den Sinn kommt, ohne ein bestimmtes Genre oder eine Kategorie. Einfach die natürliche Musik. Kurz darauf wuchs das Konzept, diesen Sound mit einer großen Show und einer unverwechselbaren Stilisierung zu begleiten. Die bissige und scharfe Soundproduktion, zusammen mit ihren persönlichen Texten, brachte für sie ein Label für ihre Musik hervor: Acid Metal.

Bandleaderin Scarlett Monastyrski kommentiert das Debütalbum der Band wie folgt:

„We put our heart and soul into this one and can’t wait to give our Wild Ones and Acid Fiends what they’ve been so patiently waiting for. Jätt is meant to be the sound of Sabïre. A monolith to what we stand for artistically. We wanted this album to be its own art piece rather than simply a collection of arbitrary songs, a really ‚blue‘ coloured sound. The physical copies hold beautifully styled texts detailing the concept for those chosen songs, as well as small epistles to accompany each track.“

“Jätt is a “blue” sounding album; the colour. You may understand that more when listening to the album yourself. The cover of Jätt, Dante and Virgil in the Ninth Circle of Hell – Gustav Doré, 1861, could be seen through a symbolic lense in which the listener is symbolised as Dante, the artist as Virgil, and the bodies locked within the ice of frozen lake as the music surrounding them; we as the artist are shepherding the listener through the mire. This could be perceived like this, or you may just see it as an attractive album cover. “

Einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album Jätt veröffentlichten Sabïre 2021 mit der Single Ice Cold Lust. Seht euch das Video dazu hier an:

Die Band wird vor der Veröffentlichung des Albums drei weitere Singles veröffentlichen: Call Me Bastard, I’m A Rock und The Last Day.

Sabïre sind eine Band mit dem festen Willen, anders zu sein, aus der Reihe zu tanzen und den Status Quo zu erschüttern. Sie haben keine Angst, ihr Herz zu zeigen. Die Band verbeugt sich vor niemandem und wird ihren Acid Metal in die Welt bringen, der die Monotonie des modernen Heavy Metal durchbrennt.

Jätt – Tracklisting:

1. The Doorway (Entry)

2. Pure Fucking Hell

3. Ice Cold Lust

4. I’m A Rock

5. Just a Touch of Acid

6. Alone Again

7. Call Me Bastard

8. The River (Centre)

9. The Last Day

10. Toxic Man

11. Your Rending Hands

12. Chained Down

13. The Shadow in My Heart

14. Rip, Rip, Kill!!!

15. The Stairs (Exit)

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Diskografie :

Gates Ajar (2018)

Mistress Mistress 7′ EP (2020)

Jätt (2024)

Sabïre Besetzung :

Paul Corben – Schlagzeug und Percussion

Zoran Mrakic – Bass (Live)

Ivor Radocaj – Gitarre (Live)

Scarlett Monastyrski – Gesang, Gitarren, Bass, Tasten, Percussion

Sabïre online:

https://www.facebook.com/sabireacidmetal/

https://www.instagram.com/sabireofficial/