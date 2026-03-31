Saturnus: veröffentlichen neue Akustik-EP „The Lighthouse Session II“

Saturnus haben am 27. März ihre neue Akustik-EP The Lighthouse Session II veröffentlicht, die ab sofort digital und im Webshop des Labels erhältlich ist. Die CD war vorher bereits exklusiv während der Europatournee der dänischen Doom-Metal-Veteranen mit Paradise Lost erhältlich.
The Lighthouse Session II könnt ihr vollständig hier streamen:
Saturnus kommentieren die EP: „With The Lighthouse Session II, we again present a calm, acoustic re-imagination of songs from our catalogue that we revisit in their own weight and identity“, erklärt Lead-Gitarrist Indee Rehal-Sagoo. „At the core, our idea is to breathe new life into familiar compositions by immersing them within a melancholic atmosphere, reshaped textures, and letting fragility and space do the heavy lifting. Although the songs are mostly changed into acoustic entities, the emotional impact remains crushing, intimate, and powerful. On a conceptual, spiritual level, both Lighthouse Sessions carry the same symbolism: they are supposed to act as a beacon for those who dwell in the dark. We do not wish to dispel that or try to force people out, but to offer a direction within. In the ‚Lighthouse‘ these songs are reborn. The light can help lost souls to navigate through grief and silence, and towards something truthful. In that sense, The Lighthouse Session II continues and deepens this concept. Music as a shelter for the tears that both our listeners and we ourselves shed.“
The Lighthouse Session II – Trackliste:
- Lost My Way
- Softly On The Path You Fade
- A Father’s Providence
- Praeludium
Alle Tracks stammen von Saturnus, neu arrangiert von Indee Rehal-Sagoo & Mika Filborne in den Cymatic Studios, London (UK). The Lighthouse Session II ist als handnummerierte Digisleeve-CD in einer Auflage von 1.000 Exemplaren erschienen.
Aufnahmen und Produktion: Indee Rehal-Sagoo in den Cymatic Studios, London (UK)
Mixing: Indee Rehal-Sagoo
Mastering: Jhonnie Kratong bei AV Records, Kaliningrad (RU)
Artwork und Layout: Mirko Stanchev (Illogical Conversions)
Aufnahmebesetzung
Thomas A.G. Jensen – Gesang
Indee Rehal-Sagoo – Gitarren, Orchestrierung, Klanglandschaften, Hintergrundgesang
Mika Filborne – Klavier, Orchestrierung
Brian Hansen – Hintergrundgesang
Saturnus haben bereits angekündigt, die schwedischen Gothic-Doom-Metal-Veteranen Draconian im Februar und März 2027 als Support-Act auf ihrer In Somnolent Ruin Tour zu begleiten.
Draconian – In Somnolent Ruin Tour 2027
w/ Saturnus
18 Feb 2027 Hamburg (DE) Knust
19 Feb 2027 Berlin (DE) Lido
20 Feb 2027 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser
21 Feb 2027 Krakow (PL) Hypepark
23 Feb 2027 Warszawa (PL) Hydrozagadka
24 Feb 2027 Wien (AT) Szene
25 Feb 2027 Praha (CZ) Futurum Club
26 Feb 2027 München (DE) Backstage Halle
27 Feb 2027 Aschaffenburg (DE) Colos-Saal
28 Feb 2027 Milano (IT) Legend Club
02 Mar 2027 Esch-sur-Alzette (DE) Rockhal
03 Mar 2027 Oberhausen (DE) Kulttempel
04 Mar 2027 Utrecht (NL) Tivolivredenburg
05 Mar2027 Kortrijk (BE) DVG
06 Mar 2027 Paris (FR) La Machine du Moulin Rouge
07 Mar 2027 London (UK) The Dome
Saturnus entstand, als Sänger Thomas A.G. Jensen 1991 in der Gegend um Kopenhagen, der Hauptstadt Dänemarks, nach Musikern suchte, um eine Death-Metal-Band zu gründen. Schnell fand er in Bassist Brian Hansen einen Gleichgesinnten. Nachdem Gitarrist und Schlagzeuger dazugestoßen waren, formierte sich zunächst die Band Asesino. Nach einigen Umbesetzungen in den folgenden Jahren wurde der Name 1993 schließlich in Saturnus geändert.
Saturnus sind:
Thomas A.G. Jensen – Gesang
Indee Rehal-Sagoo – Leadgitarre
Julio Fernandez – Rhythmusgitarre
Brian Hansen – Bass
Henrik O. Glass – Schlagzeug
Mika Ditlev Gyldenøhr Filborne – Keyboards, Klavier
Saturnus online:
www.facebook.com/saturnusofficial
www.instagram.com/official_saturnus