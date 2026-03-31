Saturnus: veröffentlichen neue Akustik-EP „The Lighthouse Session II“

Saturnus haben am 27. März ihre neue Akustik-EP The Lighthouse Session II veröffentlicht, die ab sofort digital und im Webshop des Labels erhältlich ist. Die CD war vorher bereits exklusiv während der Europatournee der dänischen Doom-Metal-Veteranen mit Paradise Lost erhältlich.

The Lighthouse Session II könnt ihr vollständig hier streamen:

Saturnus kommentieren die EP: „With The Lighthouse Session II, we again present a calm, acoustic re-imagination of songs from our catalogue that we revisit in their own weight and identity“, erklärt Lead-Gitarrist Indee Rehal-Sagoo. „At the core, our idea is to breathe new life into familiar compositions by immersing them within a melancholic atmosphere, reshaped textures, and letting fragility and space do the heavy lifting. Although the songs are mostly changed into acoustic entities, the emotional impact remains crushing, intimate, and powerful. On a conceptual, spiritual level, both Lighthouse Sessions carry the same symbolism: they are supposed to act as a beacon for those who dwell in the dark. We do not wish to dispel that or try to force people out, but to offer a direction within. In the ‚Lighthouse‘ these songs are reborn. The light can help lost souls to navigate through grief and silence, and towards something truthful. In that sense, The Lighthouse Session II continues and deepens this concept. Music as a shelter for the tears that both our listeners and we ourselves shed.“

The Lighthouse Session II – Trackliste:

Lost My Way Softly On The Path You Fade A Father’s Providence Praeludium

Alle Tracks stammen von Saturnus, neu arrangiert von Indee Rehal-Sagoo & Mika Filborne in den Cymatic Studios, London (UK). The Lighthouse Session II ist als handnummerierte Digisleeve-CD in einer Auflage von 1.000 Exemplaren erschienen.

Aufnahmen und Produktion: Indee Rehal-Sagoo in den Cymatic Studios, London (UK)

Mixing: Indee Rehal-Sagoo

Mastering: Jhonnie Kratong bei AV Records, Kaliningrad (RU)

Artwork und Layout: Mirko Stanchev (Illogical Conversions)

Aufnahmebesetzung

Thomas A.G. Jensen – Gesang

Indee Rehal-Sagoo – Gitarren, Orchestrierung, Klanglandschaften, Hintergrundgesang

Mika Filborne – Klavier, Orchestrierung

Brian Hansen – Hintergrundgesang

Saturnus haben bereits angekündigt, die schwedischen Gothic-Doom-Metal-Veteranen Draconian im Februar und März 2027 als Support-Act auf ihrer In Somnolent Ruin Tour zu begleiten.

Draconian – In Somnolent Ruin Tour 2027

w/ Saturnus

18 Feb 2027 Hamburg (DE) Knust

19 Feb 2027 Berlin (DE) Lido

20 Feb 2027 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser

21 Feb 2027 Krakow (PL) Hypepark

23 Feb 2027 Warszawa (PL) Hydrozagadka

24 Feb 2027 Wien (AT) Szene

25 Feb 2027 Praha (CZ) Futurum Club

26 Feb 2027 München (DE) Backstage Halle

27 Feb 2027 Aschaffenburg (DE) Colos-Saal

28 Feb 2027 Milano (IT) Legend Club

02 Mar 2027 Esch-sur-Alzette (DE) Rockhal

03 Mar 2027 Oberhausen (DE) Kulttempel

04 Mar 2027 Utrecht (NL) Tivolivredenburg

05 Mar2027 Kortrijk (BE) DVG

06 Mar 2027 Paris (FR) La Machine du Moulin Rouge

07 Mar 2027 London (UK) The Dome

Saturnus entstand, als Sänger Thomas A.G. Jensen 1991 in der Gegend um Kopenhagen, der Hauptstadt Dänemarks, nach Musikern suchte, um eine Death-Metal-Band zu gründen. Schnell fand er in Bassist Brian Hansen einen Gleichgesinnten. Nachdem Gitarrist und Schlagzeuger dazugestoßen waren, formierte sich zunächst die Band Asesino. Nach einigen Umbesetzungen in den folgenden Jahren wurde der Name 1993 schließlich in Saturnus geändert.

Saturnus sind:

Thomas A.G. Jensen – Gesang

Indee Rehal-Sagoo – Leadgitarre

Julio Fernandez – Rhythmusgitarre

Brian Hansen – Bass

Henrik O. Glass – Schlagzeug

Mika Ditlev Gyldenøhr Filborne – Keyboards, Klavier

Saturnus online:

www.facebook.com/saturnusofficial

www.instagram.com/official_saturnus