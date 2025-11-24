Shields: veröffentlichen neue Single „Parasites“

Die renommierte britische Metalcore Band Shields präsentiert mit Parasites ihre neue Single. Der Song ist ein weiterer Vorbote aus dem neuen Studioalbum Death & Connection, das am 30. Januar 2026 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

„Parasites is about the experience of sinking into depression and the warped internal relationship that develops within that state“, kommentiert Shields Sänger Joe Edwards. „Originally a rock song from a previous project, Parasites was repurposed for our album. As the original track already had dark undertones, it was easy to reframe it in moody industrial arrangements, allowing for a wide range of dynamic shifts between sections.“

„Our new album Death & Connection is a body of work born from the absence of the people who no longer hold space in our lives“, erzählt die Band. „This record was created from a necessity to express and soothe our deepest losses; however, that was never the intention — we simply set out to make an album we wanted to hear.“

Death & Connection Tracklist:

1. This Is Not A Dream

2. Abuser

3. Kill

4. Parasites

5. Lacerate (ft. Harvey Freeman from Graphic Nature)

6. Womb

7. Brother’s Lament

8. Red & Green

9. Wolfskin (ft. Taylor Barber from Left To Suffer)

10. Loser

11. Death & Connection (ft. Jonathan Finney)

12. Miss Me

