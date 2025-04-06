Shields: überraschen mit Erstveröffentlichung von „I Just Feel Hate“

Die britische Metalcore-Band Shields sorgt für Aufsehen, indem sie ihren Song I Just Feel Hate nach über zwölf Jahren endlich offiziell auf allen Streaming-Plattformen veröffentlicht. Der Track, der einst die UK Metal-Szene aufmischte, hat in der Vergangenheit Millionen von Streams auf YouTube generiert und tritt nun aus der Underground-Szene hervor.

Die Band hat einen Visualizer zu I Just Feel Hate (2025) veröffentlicht, den ihr hier ansehen könnt:

In Bezug auf die Neuveröffentlichung äußerte Sam Kubrick Finney: “This song was and still is hugely important to us. It put us on the map when we were still a small local band and to this day people have been asking for it to be released properly on streaming platforms. We decided to finally get our act together and do just that, and as a token of our appreciation for those that care about our band, we have recorded a new version of the track that stays true to the original song but with the sonic make-up and delivery of the band we have become in 2025. This is the first release of many, people will not have to wait much longer to see what else we have been quietly cooking up for the past year.”

Shields wurden 2012 gegründet und hinterließen mit I Just Feel Hate und der darauf folgenden EP Guilt schnell einen bleibenden Eindruck in der Metalszene. 2018 folgte das Debütalbum Life In Exile, das die Singles Black Dog und It’s Killing Me enthielt. Nach einer fünfjährigen Pause kehrten Shields im Sommer 2023 mit der Single Bury Me zurück und traten wieder live in UK auf. Während ihrer Karriere tourte die Band mit Größen wie Ice Nine Kills, Born Of Osiris, Chelsea Grin, Veil Of Maya, Escape the Fate und Loathe.

