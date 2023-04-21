Skindred: veröffentlichen neue Single „If I Could“

Skindred freuen sich die dritte Single If I Could von ihrem kommenden neuen Album Smile, welches am 4. August 2023 über Earache Records erscheint, zu veröffentlichen.

Frontmann Benji Webbe sagt: “Mikey [Demus] sent me a piece of music and he had a chorus which said ‘if I could‘. And when I thought about it, I was stuck in my bedroom, in my studio, not seeing anybody. It was 2020 and it was the lockdown. For me, this song was inspired by being locked down and how much I really hated 2020, and what 2020 did to this planet. It’s made it a different place. So, for me, this song is about erasing 2020 off the map. Yep, if I could, I surely would.“

„On the other hand, 2023 is a different story. We’ve released new music and we’re still to drop another few monsters off of our album Smile. I’m very optimistic about the future – we’ve got the KISS tour coming, and we’ve also got our headline tour supporting Smile. So 2023, at the moment to me, looks like a very exciting time to be in Skindred.”

Hört euch die neue Single If I Could hier an:

Ihr neues Album Smile beinhaltet alles um ein Klassiker der Band zu werden; ein Album, das alle Facetten der Musik von Skindred – von Reggae bis Metal, von Rock bis Pop, von Dub bis Electro – in einer erweiterten und kraftvollen Sammlung von Songs vereint, die die Stereoanlagen auf der ganzen Welt zum Schmelzen bringen sollen. Es ist ihr achter Longplayer und der erste für Earache Records, mit denen sie letztes Jahr einen weltweiten Vertrag über vier Alben unterzeichnet haben.

UK 2023 Tour Dates

3rd June: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium **

5th June: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena **

6th June: Newcastle, Utilita Arena **

7th June: Austria, Novarock Festival

5th July: London, The O2 **

7th July: Manchester, AO Arena **

8th July: Glasgow, OVO Hydro **

9th July: Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival

23rd July: Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival

2nd August: Germany, Wacken Festival

* festival headliner

** KISS special guests

Tickets & weitere Infos gibt es hier: www.skindred.net/live