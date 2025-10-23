Stellar Circuits: veröffentlichen ihre dritte Single „Bury The Ashes“ vom kommenden Album

Die aufstrebende Prog-Alt-Metal-Band Stellar Circuits hat ihre dritte und letzte Single mit dem Titel Bury The Ashes aus dem kommenden Album Phantom :: Phoenix veröffentlicht, das am 14. November über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Bury The Ashes hier streamen: https://sc.bfan.link/bury-the-ashes

Zum neuen Song äußert sich der Sänger Ben Beddick: „This was my first time doing that type of fast screaming in one of our songs…I really wanted to utilize a more percussive and almost, rapping style vocal during the verse section. I thought it was a nice contrast to other parts of the song. The chorus has a very uplifting and soaring quality to it that I love and I think it serves as a nice release from the tension in those heavier sections. I really think it adds a bit of dynamics to the track as a whole and I’m excited for people to hear it.“

Die neueste Single von Stellar Circuits zeigt die einzigartige Vielseitigkeit der Band, bemerkenswertes Songwriting und die fortwährende Fähigkeit, einprägsame Heavy-Hits zu liefern, wie auch bereits mit den vorherigen Singles I See Your Spirit und Corridor bewiesen wurde.

