Stellar Circuits: veröffentlichen am 14.11. ihr drittes Album „Phantom :: Phoenix“

Die aufstrebende progressive Alt-Metal-Band Stellar Circuits aus North Carolina hat nach dem Durchbruchserfolg ihres Debütalbums Sight To Sound bei Nuclear Blast Records die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums Phantom :: Phoenix für den 14. November angekündigt.

Vocalist Ben Beddick äußert sich zu dem bevorstehenden Album: „When we were writing this record, one of the things that kept coming up was the idea of death and rebirth through fire. This idea of killing off the old and dead parts of ourselves in order to give birth to something new and maybe even a truer version of who we all are. Every time we write an album, we go into the process with the idea of getting uncomfortable and exposing a more vulnerable part of ourselves. There also seems to be a constant theme of dealing with loss when we’re in the middle of writing.

Everybody went through different periods of loss and grief during this process and I think that it shows through in the subject matter and the sounds that came out of it. We always want to push ourselves to a new place and build on the foundation that we’ve created over the last few years of being in this band. I think that we’ve been able to achieve that with Phantom :: Phoenix. It’s a representation of that cycle and I hope it can act as a catalyst for growth to those who listen.“

Gestern haben Stellar Circuits die erste Single und den Eröffnungstrack des Albums, I See Your Spirit, veröffentlicht, der das Wesen des Themas der Wiederbelebung verkörpert. Seht euch das Musikvideo zu I See Your Spirit hier an:

Streamt I See Your Spirit hier: https://sc.bfan.link/i-see-your-spirit

Beddick fügt hinzu: „I See Your Spirit is a song that seems to epitomize the idea behind the album holistically. When I was in the midst of writing the vocals, I woke up in the middle of the night to find my house was on fire. The smoke was so thick I could barely breathe, and the firefighters said that I was minutes away from death.

The effect that this event had on my psyche can’t be overstated. I also thought it was extremely uncanny how this happened when we were in the middle of writing a record containing the theme of death and rebirth through fire. Especially during the writing of a song like ISYS, where the chorus has a line that says ‚I see your spirit. It’s like a flame.‘

Something about the whole experience and the connection therein just seemed extraordinarily relevant for obvious reasons. To be honest, it was a bit unsettling. The song in itself represents the feeling and maybe even the spirit behind the entire album.“

Phantom :: Phoenix – Trackliste:

1. I See Your Spirit

2. Queen Mary

3. Silhouette

4. Elegant Illusion

5. The War Within

6. Bury The Ashes

7. Corridor

8. Gloria

9. Same Page

10. Paris

