Zetra: kündigen EU-/UK-Tour mit Loathe an und veröffentlichen Visualizer zu „Charlotte“ von Kittie feat. Justine Jones von Employed To Serve

Das mysteriöse Synth-Rock-Duo Zetra hat eine 13-tägige UK- und Europatour angekündigt, die später in diesem Jahr als Support für Loathe stattfinden wird, begleitet von Love Is Noise.

Um diese Neuigkeit zu feiern, haben Zetra einen Visualizer für ihr dramatisches, von Alternative-Metal durchzogenes Cover des ikonischen Tracks Charlotte von Kittie veröffentlicht. Der Song enthält zudem einen Beitrag von Justine Jones von Employed To Serve. Den Visualizer könnt ihr hier ansehen:

Zetra äußerten sich zu Charlotte: „Zetra search a scene, frozen in time. Lantern aloft, they seek treasures within the murky gloom. From a distance, a glint. A sparkle of hope. Zetra shine their light upon it. Charlotte shines her beauty back.“

Die neue digitale EP von Zetra mit dem Titel Believe ist jetzt erhältlich. Die fünf Tracks umfassende Goth-Pop Meisterleistung enthält den Fokus-Track und EP-Opener The Angel Cries, die von New Wave inspirierte Single The Spider sowie das funkelnde, shoegazeige Stück So.

Zetra äußerte sich zur EP Believe: „The solar orbit almost complete. The crystalline hum falls silent once more. The darkness, once all encompassing, is pierced with light. Take a breath. From silence grows sound, from evasion comes truth. There is nothing more to gain from the past. The light is dazzling. Walk blindly into the future. Be led by faith. Believe.“

Zetra – Tourtermine 2025

Supporting Loathe

w/ Love Is Noise

30 Nov UK – Glasgow, The Garage

01 Dec UK – Belfast, Limelight 1

02 Dec IE – Dublin, Academy

04 Dec UK – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

05 Dec UK – London, Electric Brixton

07 Dec UK – Bristol, Electric Bristol

09 Dec UK – Birmingham, XOYO

11 Dec NL – Eindhoven, Dynamo

12 Dec FR – Paris, La Machine

14 Dec DE – Cologne, Gebäude 9

15 Dec LU – Luxembourg, Rockhal

16 Dec DE – Munich, Backstage

17 Dec DE – Berlin, Frannz Club

Der allgemeine Ticketverkauf beginnt diesen Freitag, den 29. August, um 10 Uhr.

Zetra online:

https://www.facebook.com/wearezetra/

https://www.instagram.com/wearezetra/