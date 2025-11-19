Stellar Circuits: veröffentlichen Video zu „Elegant Illusion“

Die aufstrebende Prog-Alt-Metal-Band Stellar Circuits hat am 14. November ihr drittes Album Phantom :: Phoenix über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. Das Nachfolgealbum des gefeierten Albums Sight To Sound von 2023 ist ein kathartisches Kunstwerk, das die Höhen und Tiefen des Lebens und des Todes sowie den Prozess der Heilung und des Durchhaltens angesichts von Leid erforscht. Es besticht durch eine einzigartige Verschmelzung von progressivem Alternative und Metal auf Singles wie Bury The Ashes, I See Your Spirit und Corridor.

Mit der Veröffentlichung des Albums präsentierten Stellar Circuits ein neues Video zu ihrem Song Elegant Illusion. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Sänger Ben Beddick kommentiert den Song wie folgt: „Elegant Illusion drifts into some areas we never really explored before. There was this almost funky and uplifting feeling to the verse and it was exciting to tap into that. The song goes into a few different places but everything just kinda felt like it flowed together in the right way when all was said and done. Overall it feels like a new vibe for us and we like the energy and variety that it brings to the album as a whole.“

Mehr Informationen zu Stellar Circuits und ihre, brandneuen Album Phantom :: Phoenix findet ihr hier:

