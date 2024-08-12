Swallow The Sun: kündigen neues Album „Shining“ an und enthüllen Single/Video „What I Have Become“

Shining, das neueste Album der finnischen Death-Doom-Pioniere Swallow The Sun, wird am 18. Oktober über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Der eindrucksvolle und sehr intensive neue Track What I Have Become, der von Transformation und Wiedergeburt handelt, führt die Hörerschaft durch die persönliche Hölle und zurück. Das neue Album wurde von Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.) produziert und gemischt, von Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) gemastert und von Juho Räihä im SoundSpiral Audio aufgenommen, mit Ausnahme der Vocals, die ebenfalls von Dan Lancaster aufgenommen wurden.

Stream der Single What I Have Become jetzt hier:

Juha Raivio kommentiert den neuen Song: „What I Have Become is about that moment when you look yourself deep in the eye from the mirror and your own eyes start to tell what your soul have become instead of what you always wanted it to be. The hardest thing is to forgive yourself and break that circle.“

Juha Raivio fügt zu Shining hinzu: „After our last album it soon became clear to me that writing another Moonflowers album will kill me. So, I made a quiet wish to myself that if there ever will be any new music then please have a little bit of mercy on yourself rather than be that infinite black hole that will suck out the rest of your remaining light and soul just for the sake of it. Musically this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically the album deals how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God.“

„We want to thank all the support and trust from Century Media, not to mention our insanely talented producer Dan Lancaster having the balls and guts to jump straight in the deep end with this band and get us out from our comfort zone. This album truly feels like a sunrise in the night sky.“

Shining – Tracklisting:

1. Innocence Was Long Forgotten

2. What I Have Become

3. MelancHoly

4. Under The Moon & Sun

5. Kold

6. November Dust

7. Velvet Chains

8. Tonight Pain Believes

9. Charcoal Sky

10. Shining

Shining kann hier vorbestellt werden: https://swallowthesun.lnk.to/Shining

Darüber hinaus werden Swallow The Sun am 16. Oktober 2024 ein einzigartiges und exklusives Event in der wunderschönen Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki veranstalten. Ihr kommendes Studioalbum Shining wird in seiner Gesamtheit zu hören sein, bevor es am 18. Oktober offiziell veröffentlicht wird. Bitte beachtet, dass die Band bei dieser Veranstaltung nicht auftreten wird.

Jeder, der an der Veranstaltung teilnehmen möchte, kann sich ab sofort bis zum 4. Oktober über Levykauppa Äx registrieren und Tickets erwerben. Zum Bestellen und Registrieren: https://swallowthesun.lnk.to/Shining

Bei der exklusiven Pre-Listening-Session haben die Fans die Möglichkeit, an einem der schönsten Orte Nordeuropas, dem Aleksanterin Teatteri, in das neueste Werk von Swallow The Sun mit dem bestmöglichen Sound einzutauchen.

Mikko Kotamäki erzählt von der Pre-Listening-Session: „Very excited to go back to the very special theater, but this time enjoying the music as a listener! Also cool to meet everyone and talk about the Shining process and how it was working with such people as Dan! See you in Helsinki!“

Schaut euch das zuvor veröffentlichte Video zu Innocence Was Long Forgotten hier an: https://youtu.be/oBkkyDzajDc?si=PK19Ubpxg2zA-7Su

Mehr als zwei Jahrzehnte Verzweiflung, Schönheit und Herzschmerz haben die finnischen Melancholie-Fackelträger, die Chartstürmer und zweifach für den finnischen Grammy nominierten Swallow The Sun, nicht nur geformt, sondern auch beflügelt. Das im Jahr 2000 in Jyväskylä gegründete Quintett hat zahlreiche von den Fans gelobte Musikvideos (mehr als 10 Millionen YouTube-Views) und Streaming-Dominanz (mehr als 50 Millionen Spotify-Plays) vorzuweisen, während sie im Laufe ihrer 20-jährigen Karriere auf vier Kontinenten 900 Shows gespielt haben. Ihre neue Musik ist jedoch der erste Schritt der Gruppe auf ihrem neuen Weg ins Unbekannte.

Swallow The Sun – Line-Up:

Juha Raivio – Gitarre, Keyboards

Juho Räihä – Gitarre

Mikko Kotamäki – Gesang

Matti Honkonen – Bass

Juuso Raatikainen – Schlagzeug

