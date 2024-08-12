In Aphelion: neues Album „Reaperdawn“ jetzt erhältlich

Taucht tief in die wirbelnde Dunkelheit von Reaperdawn ein.

Pünktlich zur Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums haben die Schweden In Aphelion ein besonderes Schmankerl parat, das nichts für schwache Nerven ist.

Das Video zu The Fields in Nadir (Official Video) könnt ihr hier streamen:

Das Video wurde von Sebastian Ramstedt (Gitarre, Gesang) selbst gefilmt und inszeniert: „It takes the viewer away from the comforting light. In order to put the viewer in the same state as me when I wrote the song it was necessary to break some rules. In nadir everything that is beautiful turns ugly. The warmer skin tone during the performance parts symbolizes this side of death. The cold colour of the outside is purgatory. The out of focus singing with the candles symbolizes death and the other side. The video is chaotically blending visions of the past the present and the future. It’s cut with a dreamlike logic in mind.“

In Aphelion haben bereits drei Videos von Reaperdawn veröffentlicht:

