Swallow The Sun: kündigen „Shining Dark Deluxe“ an

Swallow The Sun haben Shining Dark Deluxe offiziell angekündigt, die digitale Deluxe-Edition ihres letzten Albums Shining. Diese Sonderausgabe bietet den Fans ein noch intensiveres Erlebnis, das die Essenz der Live-Energie der Band einfängt und gleichzeitig alternative Versionen ausgewählter Studiotracks enthält.

Zum Auftakt können die Fans jetzt das Musikvideo zur ersten Veröffentlichung What I Have Become (Live At Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024) streamen und ansehen. Seht euch das Musikvideo hier an:

Streamt die Single hier: https://swallowthesun.lnk.to/ShiningDeluxeEditionNe

Juha Raivio kommentiert die digitale Deluxe -Edition: „ Black album of death/doom finally got it’s black cover! When the music came for this new album I instantly felt that this music is shining bright through it’s thick darkness. I wasn’t sure if I should call the album Shining or Shining Dark, they both felt right. Well now we finally have both versions.“

Mikko Kotamäki fügt hinzu: „Even though live shows are always challenging and less enjoyable for a Finnish introvert, I have to say that performing these new songs live is actually enjoyable on some level. See you on tour!“

Das neue Album Shining Dark Deluxe jetzt hier vorbestellen!