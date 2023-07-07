The Flower Kings: kündigen neues Album „Look At You Now“ an

In ihrer fast 30-jährigen Karriere als Band melden sich The Flower Kings mit ihrem 16. Studioalbum Look At You Now zurück. Mit seinen Vintage-Vibes und den warmen und einladenden Klängen, die an legendäre und klassische 70er-Jahre-Alben erinnern, geht es bei Look At You Now um die Erfindung grandioser Klanglandschaften und das analoge Gefühl, das den Hörer mit wirbelnden Synthesizern und Gitarren und thematischen, langen Stücken in eine vergangene Ära des Rock versetzt.

The Flower Kings über die neue Single: “Here’s news from veterans The Flower Kings – Album Nr. 16! Like a ghost ship sailing in from faraway places – a set of new songs leave their mark on 2023 – A year most of us will remember for the wars, the migration & refugees, the wildfires, the lost youth, the melting ice, the economic crisis, too many dead heroes, the political unrest. But also, a year that opens to possibilities, re-birth – new ways of thinking – We think this new album from The Kings of the North gives a bit of both.”

Roine Stolt fügt zum Album hinzu: “The first track out – and likewise the opening track – is Beginner’s Eyes. A song that has its origin in the very early 90’s – a time before The Flower Kings were gathering – but now finally and finely developed and recorded properly. A happy tune with plenty of flowery sunny themes Roine & Hasse vocals united – and a good groove, cool Hammond and Moog blipping‘ and bloppin‘ sounds, over a solid beat from Mirko & Michael. There’s no doubt that The Flower Kings plays no ’style‘ – or in no league – other that their own – a style they created and crafted carefully for more than 25 years strong. The album is a celebration of the imagination and craft of those who lead rather than follow. Artwork came in like magic from Joey Tessier – a world of magic and flowery creatures.”

Im Herbst kann man The Flower Kings live hier erleben:

13.07.2023 NO-Brönnöysund – Rootsfestival

16.09.2023 SWE-Uppsala – TFK Fan Day & Release Party

17.09.2023 SWE-Uppsala – TFK Fan Day & Release Party

04.10.2023 DK-Kopenhagen – Beta

05.10.2023 DE-Berlin – Frannz-Club

06.10.2023 PL- Poznań – 2Progi

07.10.2023 PL-Rzgów – GOK

08.10.2023 PL-Piekary Śląskie – OK Andaluzja

10.10.2023 CZ-Olomouc – Bounty Rock Café

11.10.2023 HU-Budapest – Analog Music Hall

12.10.2023 SLK-Bratislava – Majestic Music Club

14.10.2023 IT-Borgomanero – Teatro Rosmini

15.10.2023 DE-Regensburg – Evenhalle Airport

16.10.2023 DE-Augsburg – Spectrum

17.10.2023 CH-Pratteln – Z7

19.10.2023 UK-Southhampton – The 1865

20.10.2023 UK-London – Powerhaus

23.10.2023 BE-Verviers – Spirit Of 66

24.10.2023 DE-Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

25.10.2023 DE-Köln – Yard Club

26.10.2023 DE-Übach-Palenberg – Rockfabrik

27.10.2023 NL-Uden – De Pul

28.10.2023 NL-Zoetermeer – Boerderij

29.10.2023 DE-Hamburg – Logo