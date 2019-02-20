Er ist zurück: Superstar David Coverdale mit seinen legendären Whitesnake!!!

Nachdem unlängst das 40-jährige Band-Jubiläum gefeiert wurde, melden sich Whitesnake nun eindrucksvoll mit ihrem 13. Studioalbum Flesh & Blood zurück, das am 10. Mai 2019 via Frontiers veröffentlicht wird.

Nun erschien die erste Single-Auskopplung Shut Up & Kiss Me (ab sofort im MPN) und das passende Video!

Flesh & Blood Tracklist:

Good To See You Again

Gonna Be Alright

Shut Up & Kiss Me

Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

Always & Forever

When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)

Trouble Is Your Middle Name

Flesh & Blood

Well I Never

Heart Of Stone

Get Up

After All

Sands Of Time

Bonus tracks on the CD+DVD version:

Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong (Bonus Track)

If I Can’t Have You (Bonus Track)

DVD contents:

Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) – DVD audio track

Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) – DVD audio track

Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) – DVD audio track

Shut Up and Kiss Me (classic jag version) – Video

Shut Up and Kiss Me (club mix) – Video

Behind the Scenes of Flesh & Blood

Whitesnake Line-Up:

David Coverdale – Vocals

Reb Beach – Guitars

Joel Hoekstra – Guitars

Michael Devin – Bass

Tommy Aldridge – Drums

Michele Luppi – Keyboards

