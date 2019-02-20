Er ist zurück: Superstar David Coverdale mit seinen legendären Whitesnake!!!
Nachdem unlängst das 40-jährige Band-Jubiläum gefeiert wurde, melden sich Whitesnake nun eindrucksvoll mit ihrem 13. Studioalbum Flesh & Blood zurück, das am 10. Mai 2019 via Frontiers veröffentlicht wird.
Nun erschien die erste Single-Auskopplung Shut Up & Kiss Me (ab sofort im MPN) und das passende Video!
Flesh & Blood Tracklist:
Good To See You Again
Gonna Be Alright
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
Always & Forever
When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)
Trouble Is Your Middle Name
Flesh & Blood
Well I Never
Heart Of Stone
Get Up
After All
Sands Of Time
Bonus tracks on the CD+DVD version:
Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong (Bonus Track)
If I Can’t Have You (Bonus Track)
DVD contents:
Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) – DVD audio track
Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) – DVD audio track
Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) – DVD audio track
Shut Up and Kiss Me (classic jag version) – Video
Shut Up and Kiss Me (club mix) – Video
Behind the Scenes of Flesh & Blood
Whitesnake Line-Up:
David Coverdale – Vocals
Reb Beach – Guitars
Joel Hoekstra – Guitars
Michael Devin – Bass
Tommy Aldridge – Drums
Michele Luppi – Keyboards