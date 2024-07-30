Within The Ruins: stellen Video/Single „The Last Son“ vor

The Last Son ist die neueste Single der Progressive-Deathcore-Band Within The Ruins. Der Track stammt aus dem siebten Studioalbum der Band, Phenomena II, das am 23. August über MNRK Heavy erscheint.

“In The Last Son, a planet is destroyed, and Earth becomes home for one of the only survivors of that world”, sagt Cocchi über ihre neueste Single. “For some, he’s an alien that doesn’t belong. For others, he’s the savior god they’ve been looking for. Whether they accept him, or reject him, he stays to protect the people he has adopted as his own.”

“Every song has a vibe”, sagt er weiter. “This one is slower for us. The Last Son also has Superman-inspired lyrics that worked very well.”

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: