Alunah: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „La Pucelle“ aus ihrem kommenden Split-Album mit Samavayo

Die Birminghamer Heavy-Rocker Alunah präsentieren in Zusammenarbeit mit The Sleeping Shaman ihr brandneues Video zu La Pucelle. Der Song stammt von ihrer kommenden Split-EP Embers Of Belief mit Samavayo, die am 5. Juni über Heavy Psych Sounds erscheint.

Hier könnt ihr euch das neue Video zu La Pucelle ansehen:

Alunah sagen über diesen Song : „La Pucelle is essentially about staying true to yourself and standing up for what you believe in, a relevant theme in recent times for Alunah. The powerful imagery taken from the 1928 film The Passion Of Joan Of Arcembodies this battle perfectly, and our first single/video with Daisy on vocals is a heavy sign of things to come as we celebrate 20 years of the band by looking to the future.“

Das kommende Album Embers Of Belief mit den deutschen Stoner-Rockern Samavayo umfasst insgesamt sieben Tracks. Alunah präsentieren zwei neue Studio-Songs sowie zwei Live-Aufnahmen und feiert damit ihr 20-jähriges Jubiläum. Samavayo steuern drei neue Studioaufnahmen bei (darunter die aktuelle Single Bavar), die für ein rundum mitreißendes Hörerlebnis sorgen.

Embers Of Belief – Trackliste:

Alunah – On Blacklow Hill Alunah – La Pucelle Alunah – Hazy Jane (Alive ’25) Alunah – Violet Hour/Hunt (Alive ’25) Samavayo – Bavar Samavayo – Mottainai Samavayo – California Sky

Zu ihrer neuen Split-Veröffentlichung sagen die britischen Doom- und Hard-Rock-Pioniere Alunah: „It features the first recordings with vocalist Daisy Savage and continues our long-standing relationship with Heavy Psych Sounds Records. We are both excited and proud to present our contribution to this split release: two brand new studio tracks that give a glimpse into where this new chemistry as a band is taking us creatively, alongside two live recordings which document and acknowledge the incredible job Daisy did in stepping up to tour and promote our previous full-length. This significant release is part of our “VINGT” celebrations, marking 20 years of Alunah with both new music and festival appearances, including Bloodstock Open Air and Desertfest London. To everyone who’s stood by Birmingham, heavy rock, and doom through the years: this one’s for you!“

Kreativität. Sie brennt tief in uns und verlangt nach Gehör. Und wenn sie raus will, muss sie raus. Sehnsucht, Waghalsigkeit und Hoffnung: drei Themen, die menschlicher und aktueller nicht sein könnten. Deutschlands beste Heavy- und Stoner-Rocker Samavayo präsentieren drei herausragende neue Studiotracks, aufgenommen im Big Snuff Studio Berlin mit Richard Behrens (Kadavar, Delving, Weite, Samsara Blues Experiment), als Teil ihres kommenden Split-Albums bei Heavy Psych Sounds Records.

Alunah online:

https://www.facebook.com/alunah.doom/

Samavayo online:

https://www.facebook.com/samavayo/