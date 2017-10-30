Die britische Metalcore-Band Asking Alexandria ist eine wahre Genregröße, vier Alben haben die jungen Männer bislang veröffentlicht – eines erfolgreicher als das andere.

Am 15. Dezember werden Asking Alexandria ihr fünftes und selbstbetiteltes Album über Sumerian Records/Warner veröffentlichen und wir freuen uns, als zuständige Promotionspartner in Deutschland Teil davon zu sein!

„From 2009-2013 Asking Alexandria was an unstoppable, runaway train. During that time, we lost our way and it was uncertain if we should even carry on. It was YOUR unwavering love and support that gave us the courage and the strength to continue working towards our dreams. Fast forward to now, and we can say that we’ve created the most exciting album of our careers – an album we are most proud of. Thank you for keeping Asking Alexandria alive. Thank you for continuing to support us when things got hard. This album is for you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally found what we lost many years ago, and I promise you will hear it shining through whole heartedly in this album. Our self titled, fifth studio album. This is Asking Alexandria.“

Tracklist:

01. Alone In A Room

02. Into The Fire

03. Hopelessly Hopeful

04. Where Did It Go?

05. Rise Up

06. When The Lights Come On

07. Under Denver

08. Vultures

09. Eve

10. I Am One

11. Empire (feat. Bingx)

12. Room 138

Asking Alexandria sind: Danny Worsnop – Vocals Ben Bruce – Lead Guitar Cameron Liddell – Rhythm Guitar Sam Bettley – Bass James Cassells – Drums

