Die britische Metalcore-Band Asking Alexandria ist eine wahre Genregröße, vier Alben haben die jungen Männer bislang veröffentlicht – eines erfolgreicher als das andere.
Am 15. Dezember werden Asking Alexandria ihr fünftes und selbstbetiteltes Album über Sumerian Records/Warner veröffentlichen und wir freuen uns, als zuständige Promotionspartner in Deutschland Teil davon zu sein!
Nachdem das Quintett kürzlich mit „Into The Fire“ ihr brandneues Video präsentierte, folgt nun ein weiterer neuer Song: „Where Did It Go?“
Ein erster Album-Teaser heizt die Vorfreude auf Asking Alexandria ebenfalls gehörig an!
Asking Alexandria via Facebook:
„From 2009-2013 Asking Alexandria was an unstoppable, runaway train. During that time, we lost our way and it was uncertain if we should even carry on. It was YOUR unwavering love and support that gave us the courage and the strength to continue working towards our dreams. Fast forward to now, and we can say that we’ve created the most exciting album of our careers – an album we are most proud of. Thank you for keeping Asking Alexandria alive. Thank you for continuing to support us when things got hard. This album is for you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally found what we lost many years ago, and I promise you will hear it shining through whole heartedly in this album. Our self titled, fifth studio album. This is Asking Alexandria.“
Asking Alexandria steht hier als Pre-Order bereit.
Tracklist:
01. Alone In A Room
02. Into The Fire
03. Hopelessly Hopeful
04. Where Did It Go?
05. Rise Up
06. When The Lights Come On
07. Under Denver
08. Vultures
09. Eve
10. I Am One
11. Empire (feat. Bingx)
12. Room 138
Asking Alexandria sind:
Danny Worsnop – Vocals
Ben Bruce – Lead Guitar
Cameron Liddell – Rhythm Guitar
Sam Bettley – Bass
James Cassells – Drums