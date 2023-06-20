Asking Alexandria: veröffentlichen neue Single „Psycho“ inkl. Musikvideo

Asking Alexandria haben sich sich durch jahrelanges Touren, vier RIAA Gold-zertifizierte Singles, zwei #1-Alben und mehrere Top-10-Hits als eine der wichtigsten Rockbands dieser Generation etabliert. Das britische Quintett um Ben Bruce (Leadgitarre), Danny Worsnop (Gesang), Cameron Liddell (Rhythmusgitarre), Sam Bettley (Bass) und James Cassells (Schlagzeug) wird im Sommer ihr mit Spannung erwartetes achtes Studioalbum Where Do We Go From Here? über Better Noise Music veröffentlichen. Der Debüt-Track Dark Void wurde im Mai veröffentlicht und zeigt die Rückkehr der Band zu ihren Metalcore-Anfängen. Bis heute hat der Song bereits über 5 Millionen Streams und 1 Million Videoaufrufe generiert. Die erste offizielle Radio Single Psycho erschien gestern zusammen mit dem knallharten Track Bad Blood auf allen digitalen Plattformen. Beide Tracks können HIER gestreamt werden.

“Psycho is one of those songs that is talking about when you feel trapped inside your own head, trapped by your own vices and your own downfalls”, kommentiert Ben Bruce. “Whether it’s being stuck in a relationship that doesn’t work for you, or feeling like you can’t stop drinking or doing drugs, or maybe you’re stuck in a job that you hate, and you’re just battling yourself in your own head wondering ‚why am I still here? Why do I keep doing these things?‘. Ultimately, at the end of the day we all feel a little bit crazy…a little bit like a Psycho. It’s just a fun song that we can all relate to, and stylistically we thought to ourselves ‚how do we make a song that sounds like it could live on the Like A House On Fire album, but also like it could live on the From Death to Destiny album?‘. So musically, from a writing standpoint, it was a really enjoyable experience to meld those two eras of AskingAlexandria together and see what that might look like.”

Anfang der Woche haben Asking Alexandria ihre kommende Co-Headlining-Tour zusammen mit ihren Better Noise Label Kollegen von The Hu angekündigt. Die Psycho Thunder Tour startet im Herbst, wobei ihre Label Kollegen Bad Wolves ebenfalls als Special Guests vertreten sein werden. Tickets sind ab sofort erhältlich. Asking Alexandria sind zurzeit in Europa und UK auf Tour unterwegs und im Rahmen dessen auch hierzulande live zu sehen.

Asking Alexandria live:

6/7 Nickelsdorf, AT – Nova Rock

6/8 Derby, UK – Download Festival

6/11 Saarbrücken, DE – Garage

6/12 Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle Hamburg

6/13 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

6/14 Nurnberg, DE – Hirsch

6/16 Dessel, BE – Graspop

6/17 Clisson, FR – Hellfest

6/19 Bochum, DE – Zeche Bochum

6/20 Leipzig, DE – Taubchenthal

6/22 Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock

6/24 Nummijarvi, FI – Nummirock

6/26 Tallinn, ES – Helitehas

6/27 Riga, LT – Palladium Riga

6/28 Vilnius, LI – Loftas

6/30 Warsaw, PL – Progresja

7/2 Budapest, HU – Budapest Park

7/4 Bucuresti, RO – Quantic Club

7/8 Malakasa, GR – Rockwave Festival

7/14 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

7/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

7/21 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

