Asking Alexandria: veröffentlichen Deluxe Edition von „See What’s On The Inside“

Nachdem sie mit See What’s On The Inside persönliche Rekorde gebrochen haben, liefern AskingAlexandria nun neue, intime Aufnahmen der beliebtesten Songs des Albums. See What’s On The Inside (Deluxe) enthält neue Musik und akustische Versionen von Never Gonna Learn, Find Myself, Faded Out und Alone Again. Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte die Band ein neues Musikvideo zum Song Faded Out (ft. Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation), der auf dem The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack zu finden ist. Jetzt kehrt sie mit einem neuen Video zu See What’s On The Inside zurück. See What’s On The Inside (Deluxe) gibt es ab sofort überall zu hören! Das offizielle Musikvideo zum Titeltrack gibt es hier:

“The deluxe edition of See What’s On The Inside is the culmination of work that we poured our entire selves into”, teilte Lead-Gitarrist Ben Bruce mit. “It’s the entire journey, from start to finish of a truly special album to us that includes acoustic tracks that have fast become some of my favorite songs we’ve ever created together. With the release of See What’s On The Inside, I feel like Asking Alexandria has explored almost every avenue of rock and metal throughout our career which opens the door for the next chapter. A chapter that will combine everything that has made Asking Alexandria so special over the years! We hope you enjoy this album and we will be back for more very soon.”

Ihr siebtes Studioalbum See What’s On The Inside schrieben und nahmen Asking Alexandria in Nashville auf und entfachten dabei eine neue, gemeinsame Leidenschaft. Der erneute Schaffensdrang der Band brachte ihnen bei der Veröffentlichung eine Platzierung in den Top 10 Alben von Spotify in US und UK, während Alone Again ihre allererste Nummer 1 im US Active Rock Radio wurde. Mit der zweiten Single Never Gonna Learn kletterte die Band auch in Deutschland bis in die Top10 der Rock Radio Charts.

See What’s On The Inside (Deluxe) Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Alone Again

3. Faded Out

4. Never Gonna Learn

5. If I Could Erase It

6. Find Myself

7. You’ve Made It This Far

8. See What’s On The Inside

9. Misery Loves Company

10. Fame

11. The Grey

12. New Devil (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment)

13. Miles Away

14. Faded Out (feat. Within Temptation)

15. See What’s On The Inside (Acoustic)

16. Never Gonna Learn (Acoustic)

17. Find Myself (Acoustic)

18. Faded Out (Acoustic)

19. Alone Again (Acoustic)

