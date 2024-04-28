Asinhell: teilen Video „Pyromantic Scryer“

Anfang dieser Woche haben Asinhell ihr neues Video zu Pyromantic Scryer veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:
Impii Hora wurde am 29. September über Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Holt euch das Album hier.
„Pyromantic Scryer was the first song I wrote for the album and it surely has an Entombed vibe, and as I’ve said before, it was L.G. Petrov who kicked started the birth of Asinhell,“ sagt Poulsen. „Pyromancy is the ‚art‘ of prophecy/augury by any means of fire,“ sagt Sänger Marc Grewe. „The song is about a mad man who thinks he can predict the future from fires. Fires he sets himself. In his delusion, he thinks he is a misunderstood messiah. The song can also been seen metaphorical on some things that are going on (and wrong) in the world of today… a small spark of a mad man (or group/cult) can set the world on fire. I think the video created by Shan Dan shows this dangerous behavior in a quite drastic way!“
„I had known Michael quite a long time and he always mentioned that we should do a death metal project one day, but I never took him too seriously because he was so busy with Volbeat,“ sagt Grewe. „Then he called for real and said, ‚Yeah, I want to do it now. Are you up for it?‘ Immediately, I was like, ‚Yes, of course!'“
Asinhell – Tourdaten:
30/05/24 DK – Copenhagen – Pumphuset (+ Sickomania)
02/06/24 DE – Hamburg – Übel & Gefährlich (+ Endseeker)
03/06/24 LU – Luxembourg – Rockhal (+ Endseeker)
05/06/24 NL – Utrecht – Rhonda (+ Endseeker)
07/06/24 DE – Nürburgring – Rock am Ring
09/06/24 DE – Nürnberg – Rock im Park
10/06/24 DE – München – Technikum (+ Endseeker)
12/06/24 CH – Zürich – Xtra (+ Alien Weaponry)
13/06/24 AT – Nickelsdorf – Nova Rock
15/06/24 UK – Donington Park – Download Festival
18/06/24 DE – Berlin – Hole 44 (+ Endseeker)
19/06/24 DE – Frankfurt – Zoom (+ Endseeker)
20/06/24 BE – Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting
22/06/24 DK – Copenhagen – Copenhell
24/06/24 DE – Essen – Turock (+ Endseeker)
25/06/24 FR – Lyon – Transbordeur (+ Endseeker)
27/06/24 FR – Clisson – Hellfest
29/06/24 NO – Oslo – Tons of Rock
31/08/24 DK – Næstved – Næstved Metalfest
Asinhell: das neue Death Metal-Projekt von Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, Ex-Morgoth) & Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy)
Asinhell sind:
Michael Poulsen: Gitarre
Marc Grewe: Gesang
Morten Toft Hansen: Schlagzeug
