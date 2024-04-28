Asinhell: teilen Video „Pyromantic Scryer“

Anfang dieser Woche haben Asinhell ihr neues Video zu Pyromantic Scryer veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

Impii Hora wurde am 29. September über Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Holt euch das Album hier.

„Pyromantic Scryer was the first song I wrote for the album and it surely has an Entombed vibe, and as I’ve said before, it was L.G. Petrov who kicked started the birth of Asinhell,“ sagt Poulsen. „Pyromancy is the ‚art‘ of prophecy/augury by any means of fire,“ sagt Sänger Marc Grewe. „The song is about a mad man who thinks he can predict the future from fires. Fires he sets himself. In his delusion, he thinks he is a misunderstood messiah. The song can also been seen metaphorical on some things that are going on (and wrong) in the world of today… a small spark of a mad man (or group/cult) can set the world on fire. I think the video created by Shan Dan shows this dangerous behavior in a quite drastic way!“

„I had known Michael quite a long time and he always mentioned that we should do a death metal project one day, but I never took him too seriously because he was so busy with Volbeat,“ sagt Grewe. „Then he called for real and said, ‚Yeah, I want to do it now. Are you up for it?‘ Immediately, I was like, ‚Yes, of course!'“

Asinhell – Tourdaten:

30/05/24 DK – Copenhagen – Pumphuset (+ Sickomania)

02/06/24 DE – Hamburg – Übel & Gefährlich (+ Endseeker)

03/06/24 LU – Luxembourg – Rockhal (+ Endseeker)

05/06/24 NL – Utrecht – Rhonda (+ Endseeker)

07/06/24 DE – Nürburgring – Rock am Ring

09/06/24 DE – Nürnberg – Rock im Park

10/06/24 DE – München – Technikum (+ Endseeker)

12/06/24 CH – Zürich – Xtra (+ Alien Weaponry)

13/06/24 AT – Nickelsdorf – Nova Rock

15/06/24 UK – Donington Park – Download Festival

18/06/24 DE – Berlin – Hole 44 (+ Endseeker)

19/06/24 DE – Frankfurt – Zoom (+ Endseeker)

20/06/24 BE – Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

22/06/24 DK – Copenhagen – Copenhell

24/06/24 DE – Essen – Turock (+ Endseeker)

25/06/24 FR – Lyon – Transbordeur (+ Endseeker)

27/06/24 FR – Clisson – Hellfest

29/06/24 NO – Oslo – Tons of Rock

31/08/24 DK – Næstved – Næstved Metalfest

Mehr Infos zu Asinhell und ihrem Debütalbum Impii Hora findet ihr hier:

Asinhell sind:

Michael Poulsen: Gitarre

Marc Grewe: Gesang

Morten Toft Hansen: Schlagzeug

Asinhell online:

https://asinhell.com

https://www.facebook.com/AsinhellMusich

https://www.instagram.com/asinhellmusic