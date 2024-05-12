Dååth: veröffentlichen Video zu „Unwelcome Return“

Dååth, die Anwärter auf das Album des Jahres, haben vor einer Woche ihr Video zu Unwelcome Return veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom neuesten Album The Deceivers (und dem ersten neuen Studioalbum seit vierzehn Jahren), das am 3. Mai über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Seht euch das Video zu Unwelcome Return hier an:

Seht euch hier Dååths bereits veröffentlichtes Videos zu Hex Unending und hier zu Ascension an.

Zuretti kommentiert Unwelcome Return wie folgt:

„What if Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman were scored by an epic orchestral metal band and not Danny Elfman? You can find out by listening to Unwelcome Return – a vigilante track that lives in darkness, punishes offenders, and disappears into the night. It’s the sound of gothic era classical music fused at the lungs with furious vocals, pummeling drums, razor sharp guitar riffs, infernal orchestral composing, and wicked sound design. If someone tried stopping this track from playing, Unwelcome Return would eviscerate anything standing in its way.“

Dååth – Besetzung:

Eyal Levi – Gitarre

Sean Z – Gesang

Krimh – Schlagzeug

Jesse Zuretti – Orchestrierung, Synthesizer, Gitarre

Rafael Trujillo – Leadgitarre

Davis Marvuglio – Bass