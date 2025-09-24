Bad Cop Bad Cop: kehren mit neuem Punk Album zurück

Die Punkband Bad Cop Bad Cop hat eine kräftige Dosis Punk-Energie veröffentlicht. Ihr neues, funkensprühendes Album Lighten Up ist jetzt über Fat Wreck Chords / Hopeless Records erhältlich. Mit Lighten Up liefert das furchtlose Quartett ihr bisher stärkstes und ausgereiftestes Album ab, das durchweg persönliche und kraftvolle Songs bietet.

Zudem hat die Band ein Musikvideo zu ihrer neuesten Single Disbelief veröffentlicht. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Stacey Dee von Bad Cop Bad Cop teilte ihre Gedanken über das neue Album und die Single: „Disbelief is one of my favorite songs on the record. It was one of those songs that came out of me at one time whole, music and lyrics. I remember telling myself not to be too hard on myself and just let it come out the way it’s supposed to. And honestly, I didn’t change anything. Myra and I would kind of jam it in the studio when we were alone and I loved the drums she put on it. I just let the universe dictate how that song was supposed to be and I’m glad I did. One night, after recording it, Linh and I listened to a rough mix on the ride home, and it sounded so cool, we actually grabbed each other’s hand like, “wow, we really have something here”. I love the singing on this song probably more than any other song on the record. It’s just beautiful. The song is about how some people have no belief that life could be any better. That a popular human thought it that we are all just victims of what life gives us. When the truth is, we are the creators of our lives. We are the ones building the lives in front of us, with our thoughts, actions and behaviors. We get what we give and sometimes the same old negative repeating loop in our heads win. Leaving us stuck believing nothing could ever be better. I honestly think that people who are okay with limiting beliefs, keep humanity suspended in negative energy. And that energy is so strong it just keeps perpetuating. So here we are….“

„This record really means the world to me. It is the first time we got to do everything we wanted. We trusted ourselves to make something we love with people we love and who love us back. This record feels the most authentic and it’s awesome to listen to front to back. These are our personal stories and we truly hope to inspire other folks to find the good stuff in life, even when life is hard.“

Lighten Up – Trackliste:

1. All Togheter Now

2. Strugglinh

3. Straight Out Of Detox

4. Note To Self

5. Disbelief

6. See Me Now

7. Human Is Human

8. I4NI

9. Las Ventanas

10. Dead Friends

11. Johnny Appleseed

Die Band kann es kaum erwarten, ihre Headliner-Tournee durch Europa im Oktober zu starten.

