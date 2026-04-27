Black Veil Brides: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Revenger“ feat. Machine Head aus ihrem kommenden Album

Mit ihrem siebten Studioalbum Vindicate, das in zwei Wochen erscheint, melden sich Black Veil Brides mit einer Kollaboration zurück, die die Metal-Welt so nicht erwartet hätte.

Revenger mit Machine Head ist der neueste Song vom Spinefarm-Debüt. Der Track thematisiert Rache als Fantasie und Wahnvorstellung und folgt einem selbsternannten Rächer, der überzeugt ist, dass Vergeltung Gerechtigkeit bringen kann. Revenger feat. Machine Head unterstreicht einmal mehr die Vielseitigkeit der Band, bestehend aus Sänger Andy Biersack, den Gitarristen Jake Pitts und Jinxx, Bassist Lonny Eagleton und Schlagzeuger Christian Coma.

Der Song ist bei allen gängigen Streaming-Anbietern verfügbar: https://BlackVeilBrides.lnk.to/Revenger

„I have always been interested in the sort of ethical dilemma that we have culturally of cheering for justice. I thought it would be an interesting exercise to write lyrics from the perspective of someone who is trying to seek out the ultimate form of justice. Because I was writing from someone else’s voice, this felt like the kind of song that would be best served by having someone else’s voice on the song. So, we brought in Robb Flynn of Machine Head. The reason he came to mind first was of course his voice, tonality and style I thought was perfect for this. He is also someone who was one of the first real defenders of Black Veil Brides. In the early days when we were getting absolutely shit on by every other metal band, Robb Flynn and Machine Head stood up for us and said positive things about us and has maintained that for years and years. I think it’s one of my favorite songs on the record.“

Die Vorfreude steigt, und Black Veil Brides haben nun ihr mit Spannung erwartetes siebtes Studioalbum Vindicate angekündigt. Das Album erscheint weltweit am 8. Mai über Spinefarm. Von der einleitenden Orgelmelodie und dem dramatischen Monolog von Invocation To The Muse bis zum emotionalen Finale von Eschaton präsentiert die Band eines der ambitioniertesten Werke ihrer Karriere. Die bereits veröffentlichten Singles Bleeders, Hallelujah, Certainty und Vindicate haben die kontinuierliche musikalische Weiterentwicklung der Band unter Beweis gestellt und gleichzeitig die theatralische Intensität beibehalten, die ihren Sound auszeichnet. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

Black Veil Brides online:

https://www.facebook.com/Blackveilbrides/