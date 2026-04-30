Cage Fight: präsentieren neue Single/Video „Oxygen“

Die britische Metal-Band Cage Fight – angeführt von der stimmgewaltigen Frontfrau Rachel Aspe – hat eine neue Single samt Video mit dem Titel Oxygen veröffentlicht.

Rachel Aspe erklärt: „When your worries occupy all the space in your head, you’re navigating through fog; every task, every move, feels like a challenge. Oxygen is about a fight against time, when everything becomes overwhelming and suffocating.“

Zum Video fügt Aspe hinzu: „The mask on the album cover is the radiotherapy mask my grandmother wore every day for her cancer treatment. It was moulded to her, and I’m now wearing it as she lives through me. The process was painful and exhausting. This is a symbol of strength, perseverance, and healing. It represents a cage you fight in, until you shed your skin and are reborn. The mask also has specific meanings for each song on the album. In Oxygen we wanted to portray the feelings of fear, oppression and anxiety. To be locked in this cage, pushed down by its weight. The mask here is our own mind, and overwhelming thoughts, while seeing time passing by and being powerless.“

Cage Fight werden ihr zweites Studioalbum Exuvia am 1. Mai über das Label Spinefarm veröffentlichen. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

Cage Fight online:

https://www.facebook.com/cagefighthc

https://www.instagram.com/cagefightldn/