Carnifex: haben das Cover „Dead Bodies Everywhere“ von Korn veröffentlicht

Die Deathcore-Pioniere aus San Diego, Carnifex, sind stolz darauf, ihr Cover von Korns Single Dead Bodies Everywhere vom Album Follow The Leader 2009 veröffentlicht zu haben.

Carnifex kommentieren es wie folgt:

“Korn was one of our original influences and inspired us greatly as young musicians. Each time we do a cover, it’s our way of saying thank you to the musicians that came before us, and just maybe we added our touch of brutality! Enjoy!“

Hier könnt ihr euch den Song und das Video direkt ansehen: